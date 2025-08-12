Excitement builds as Northampton prepares to host Women's Rugby World Cup stars

Northampton is set to host six Women’s Rugby World Cup matches at Franklin’s Gardens in the coming weeks.

The tournament, taking place between August 22 and September 27, is set to be a generational moment for women’s rugby, with it expected to become the most viewed women’s rugby event of all time.

More than 330,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament nationwide, over twice the number for the previous tournament in New Zealand, and tickets are still available for Northampton’s matches.

Fixtures

Sunday 24th August: Ireland vs Japan (Kick-off: 12pm)

Sunday 24th August: South Africa vs Brazil (Kick-off: 2.45pm)

Saturday 30th August: England vs Samoa (Kick-off: 5pm)

Sunday 31st August: Ireland vs Spain (Kick-off: 12pm)

Sunday 7th September: Italy vs Brazil (Kick-off: 2pm)

Sunday 7th September: France vs South Africa (Kick-off: 4.45pm)

It’s set to be a spectacle like no other with inspiring personalities that will resonate with a wide demographic, whilst the tournament will play a central role in shaping positive perceptions of women’s sport at all levels of the game, championing gender equity, and enriching local communities.

With 60% of the 400,000 tickets nationwide under £25, alongside friendly kick-off times at the weekends, it is the most accessible Rugby World Cup ever organised and embodies rugby’s inclusive nature.

To make sure you don’t miss out, tickets are still available on general sale at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. For the latest tournament updates and fixture details, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025.