England fast bowler John Turner makes Lancashire loan move ahead of Northants clash

England fast bowler John Turner is set to make his Lancashire debut against Northants

Lancashire have signed England fast bowler John Turner on loan ahead of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Northants on Friday (April 11).

The Hampshire quick has signed an initial two-match deal at Old Trafford, and goes straight into the Red Rose squad for their clash with Darren Lehmann's side.

Lancashire have made the move due to an injury to veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson, and the fact that Saqib Mahmood is not yet ready for a first team return as he works his way back to full fitness following a stress fracture in his back.

Turner, who is 24, met up with his new team-mates on Wednesday and is expected to start against Northants.

The young quick has to date made only five first-class matches for Hampshire, claiming 14 wickets at 19.85. His most recent red ball appearance was in August last year, lining up for Hampshire against Lancashire.

Turner, who was born in South Africa, has been selected for multiple England white-ball squads over the past couple of seasons, and made four appearances in the winter during the tour to the West Indies, playing in two ODIs and two T20 internationals.

Lancashire director of cricket performance Mark Chilton said: “John is an exciting young bowler who is well regarded both domestically and by England at international level.

“With Jimmy recovering from injury and Saqib sticking to an agreed plan ahead of his return to red ball cricket, John’s loan signing and immediate availability provides us with another bowling option for the next couple of matches in the Rothesay County Championship.

“We are looking forward to seeing what he can bring to our side, and we hope that he can get some valuable red ball playing time and enjoy his spell with us here at Emirates Old Trafford.”

Northants are also set to hand a debut at Old Trafford to their own loan signing, the leg-spinner Calvin Harrison who has joined for two matches from Nottinghamshire.