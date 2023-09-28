End of the road for Northants spinner Simon Kerrigan as he announces retirement

Simon Kerrigan celebrates claiming a wicket for Northamptonshire against Lancashire last summer (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old still had another year to run on his long-term contract at the County Ground, but after a difficult season he has opted to call it a day saying 'it feels like the right time for me to move on'.

Kerrigan, who hails from Preston, made his debut for his home county Lancashire in 2010, before joining Northants in 2020, having spent a short spell on loan with the club in 2017.

He was signed by then Northants head coach David Ripley following a spell in minor counties cricket, having been released by Lancashire at the end of the 2018 season.

Simon Kerrigan in bowling action for Northamptonshire (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

In all he made 194 appearances across all formats, claiming an impressive 423 wickets.

He claimed 16 five-wicket hauls in first-class cricket, and was a Championship title winner with Lancashire in 2011.

Kerrigan, who played one Test for England against Australia in the Ashes in 2013, has struggled to make an impact for Northants this season.

He has played just one Championship match, bowling just 10 overs in the recent loss to Warwickshire, although he did play in six Metro Bank One Day Cup matches, claiming five wickets.

Simon Kerrigan was also a handy batsman (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Kerrigan signed a contract extension in 2022 that tied him down to the club until the end of the 2024 season, but he has decided to call it a day 12 months early.

“I would like to thank all the players and staff for my time at Northamptonshire, especially David Ripley for allowing me the opportunity to get back into the professional game," said Kerrigan.

"And also John Sadler for showing faith in me and giving me a long term contract.

“The goal when I signed with David Ripley was to strive for the fairy-tale ending to the second part of my career.

Simon Kerrigan won one Test cap for England, against Australia in 2013 (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Disappointingly though over the last couple of seasons that dream has moved further and further out of reach, and it feels like the right time for me to move on.

“I’m proud throughout my career to have given 100 per cent and fought back from each setback along the way.”

Kerrigan ends his first-class career with 364 wickets at an average of 31.68, including taking 54 wickets in 25 matches for Northants, with one of the highlights being him helping Northants to a four-day win at Kent last summer.

He retires with many happy memories, but even though he is hanging up his bowling boots, Kerrigan has made it clear he would still like to stay involved in the sport in some capacity.

Simon Kerrigan began his career with home county Lancashire (Picture: Clint Hughes/Getty Images)

“Taking five-wicket hauls for the club, being the championship vice-captain for the first part of last year, and having the chance to lead the side for small periods all really stand out as memories," said Kerrigan.

"As well as playing a part of the first division one championship win last year at Kent.

“I still have a lot of hunger and enthusiasm and feel I can contribute a lot to the game.

"I’m a cricket badger, cricket has been a massive part in my life and I hope that it will continue to do so moving forward.

“I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in my development and career from friends, family, coaches and players.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have played with and against some of the greats of the game (and even got a few of them out!).

Simon Kerrigan was a County Championship title winner with Lancashire in 2011 (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"If you said that would happen when I was a 15-year-old left-arm seamer barely making it in the second team for my club side Fulwood and Broughton, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“I wish everyone at Northants all the best for the future and hope the lads can find a way to cope without me, no matter how hard they find it!