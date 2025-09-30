End of the Northants road for Freddie Heldreich as spin bowler is released

Freddie Heldreich has been released by Northants

Northants have confirmed the departure of left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich.

Heldreich's current contract expires this winter, and the 24-year-old has been told he has no future at the County Ground.

Hailing from Suffolk, Heldreich came through the Northants Academy and has spent eight years at the club.

He was handed his debut for the Steelbacks in a Vitality Blast match at Durham in June, 2021.

White-ball specialist Heldreich went on to take more than 50 wickets for the club in 44 Blast and 11 One Day Cup matches, but he has not featured for the first team since the Blast quarter-final defeat to Somerset at the County Ground in September, 2024.

He never made a first-class appearance for Northants.

Highlights with the club for Heldreich saw him take 17 wickets in the 2023 Blast tournament, including a career-best four for 27 against Birmingham Bears at Wantage Road.

"Playing for Northamptonshire has defined the last eight years of my life, from joining the academy to achieving my lifelong dream of playing professional cricket," said Heldreich.

"From great highs to some lows, I’ve been lucky to play with and against some of the best to play the game which are still pinch-me moments.

"I hope this isn’t the end of my journey and hope to have some jousts against Northamptonshire in the future.

"I leave not only a better player, but with friendships that’ll last a lifetime. A massive thanks goes to everyone on and off the pitch in aiding me in my journey, it’s been a pleasure."

Northants chief executive officer Ray Payne said: "We'd all like to thank Freddie for all of his hard work on and off the field since joining the club's Academy.

"Seeing him grow as a person has been a delight and we're wishing him the best for the future."