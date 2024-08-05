Emilio Gay setting sights on England call after putting pen to paper with Durham

Emilio Gay is targeting and England call after signing for Durham

Emilio Gay is targeting an England cap after signing a three-year contract at Durham.

The 24-year-old left-hander will switch the County Ground for the Seat Unique Riverside at the end of this summer.

The news broke last week that Gay is leaving Northants at the end of the 2024 campaign, and on Monday Durham announced they are the club that has landed the signature of the Bedford-born player.

And Gay, who has always made it clear that he has England ambitions, says he believes the move to the north east will enhance his chances of breaking into the international set-up.

The England Test team is currently captained by Durham's Ben Stokes, while the likes of Mark Wood, Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse are all current Durham players that have recently turned out for the national side.

“I am thrilled to have joined Durham as I embark on the next stage of my career," declared Gay.

"I have heard great things about the club both on and off the field and I am very much looking forward to being part of a new environment next season.

“Durham have a huge reputation of their players representing the national team and with my aspirations to play for England, I hope this opportunity will enable me to fulfil my international aspirations.

“The club have been hugely successful for many years and I know this squad can win trophies.

"I hope I can play my part in further success for Durham over the next few years.”Durham are currently sitting fifth in division one of the Vitality County Championship, but are only 11 points above the relegation zone with five matches to play.

Director of cricket Marcus North has declared himself 'delighted' that Gay has chosen to make the move to Durham, hailing the Northants man as 'one of the most exciting young batters in the country'.

“We are delighted to have secured a player of Emilio’s quality to join Durham," said the former Australia all-rounder.

“He is having an outstanding season in the County Championship with 860 runs and is topping the run scoring charts across the country.

“At 24-year-old he is one of the most exciting young batters in the country, and we are looking forward in nurturing his talent here at Durham.

“With Michael Jones making the decision to leave, it was important we recruited another batter and we have now done that with the addition of Gay, as we continue to strengthen our squad.

“We have seen already what Ben McKinney has to offer in the One Day Cup this season and with the addition of Emilio, we now have two really exciting talented young left-hand batters for our future.”

Gay will continue to be available to play for Northants for the remainder of the 2024 season.

He has been overlooked for the past two Metro Bank One Day Cup matches, but is expected to be involved in the County Championship when the red ball season resumes later this month.