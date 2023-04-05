Dingley all set to host the traditional Pytchley with Woodland fixture over Easter

The Pytchley with Woodland fixture at Dingley is on Easter Saturday and the South Notts fixture is at Thorpe Lodge on Easter Monday.

Dingley racecourse is on the A427 towards Corby, just east of Market Harborough and, at the time of writing the going at Dingley is soft, heavy in places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the number of fixtures over the Easter weekend, many horses are entered for multiple races at more than one fixture, with the decision as to where to go made nearer the day.

There will be point-to-point action at Dingley on Easter Saturday. Picture courtesy of Nico Morgan/Midlands Pointing

The Pytchley with Woodland meeting has six races on the card, beginning with the Combined Hunts race, sponsored by King West, at 2pm.

Of the seven entered here, Stuart Morris has two, Champagne Glory and Minella Wizard, but the former has another entry in the Restricted, later in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minella Wizard has three wins from four starts and will be the top rated, with Jack Andrews on board.

Tik Saunders trains Present Ranger, who had great results last season but also has three entries this weekend.

Dale Peters is planning to run Mountain Assault who won the Restricted at Garthorpe in February, beating Harbour Queen who herself went on to win her next in Devon by 10 lengths.

Ben Durrell has Bonamargy here (also entered in Mixed Open) and Lucinda Ticehurst rides and trains What A Moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Up The Fashion joins between the flags for the first time after a career under rules.

The Rathbones PPORA club Members Conditions Race is next on the card, with 14 entries.

Alan Hill brings Mighty Stowaway (Ben Sutton) for either this race or the next, the open, straight from his run at Cheltenham in the Foxhunters. He would likely start as favourite in this race if that is the choice.

There are many capable horses in this race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clara Sorrento has won two on the bounce this season for David Kemp and the Stearn family.

Tekap has performed well in his two runs this season, the most of recent of which saw him finish third at Garthorpe.

Walkonthewildside has two wins in this, his first season in points, for the seemingly unstoppable Ellis/Andrews partnership.

Go Conquer, Hardi du Mesnil and Seven No Trumps all start their pointing career here, having raced under rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mixed Open is sponsored by Macintyre Hudson.

Ragnar Lodbrok (Alex Chadwick) and Mighty Stowaway (Ben Sutton) are the two leading contenders in this line-up.

The former has two open wins this season, while the latter has concentrated on a hunter chasing campaign.

Useful pointer The Unmentionable will race here with trainer Dale Peters in the saddle, while Jonathan Barlow saddles The Whistle Blower, with four wins from seven starts, and Paddy Barlow in the plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Wright’s Desire de Joie was third last time at Garthorpe but may improve for the time off in between.

Diplomate Sivola has improved runs this season and has won at this course in the past. Hardi du Mesnil has a second entry here, but this would be his first start between the flags.

The Greedy Gordons Restricted Race has 12 entries with single wins to their name.

Jack Andrews may ride Champagne Glory (which has another entry in the first) for Stuart Morris, always placed in three runs this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Wright will likely run one of Mount Pleasant or Money Spinner, both winners on their last runs. Dash Full of Cash (Rupert Stearn for Jennifer Owen) is another with a recent win.

Tom Ellis trains D’Last Spez for the Gowing Family. Friary Land makes the trip from Shropshire with Laura Gretton. Secret Scripture and Dunworley come from Irish pointing without a win in this country.

Two Maidens complete the card. The first - an open maiden sponsored by Berrys Accountants - also has 12 entries, two of which, Nowmelad (Jack Teal) and Badger’s Hill (Francesca Poste) are four-years-old and get 14lb allowances to help them.

Team Ellis have Chasing Glance in this for Jack Andrews to ride on the horse’s racecourse debut. Dunworley, entered in the Restricted, has an entry here as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Peters is running Maskadam, one of the more experienced in this line-up.

To finish the afternoon’s entertainment there is the Jockey Club Mares’ Maiden, sponsored by BMTC Law.

There are a lot of racecourse debutantes among the 12 entries for this race, but Chabichou Dupoitou, Horizon Dove, Sleek ‘n’ Chic, Super Dawn and Threeunderthree all have a little experience to draw upon.

There are big 14lb allowance to the four-year-olds for this race, and they are Milan Cyclone, Queens Walk, Rulerofthewaves and Smugglers Haven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the track there will be more than 30 trade stands of different sorts, including food and drink stalls and a licensed bar.

There is a trampoline, children’s fairground rides and even a bucking bronco.