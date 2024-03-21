Diamonds striker Luke Emery looks for an opening in the defeat against Lye (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

But that won’t be easy as they travel to take on an AFC Quorn side that won 5-0 when the teams met at Hayden Road earlier this month.​​

And defensive errors again cost Diamonds dear as they slumped to a second successive heavy defeat at home, this time to Lye Town.

Assistant manager Tom Lorraine pointed to his side’s inability to deal with set pieces against as the reason for the loss.

"I thought we were quite comfortable in the first half and the diamond formation worked well," he said.

"But we fell back into the old habits of a couple of months ago and paid the penalty."

On Saturday, Rushden travel to a Quorn side who still have play-off hopes.

Understandably, Lorraine is looking for a positive reaction to the Lye reverse.

"Playing on an artificial pitch will be totally different from the poor pitch we played on at Hayden Road," said Lorraine.

"We need to get back to doing the things that win matches and we are much more comfortable on an artificial pitch.

"This will be a very tough game and while the neutral won't expect us to get a result there, we do have the quality in the dressing room.

"I also feel our game is more suited to an artificial pitch.

"Quorn lie in sixth position just one place and four points outside the promotion play-offs.

After losing manager Richard Lavery to Kettering Town, Quorn embarked on five consecutive victories before going down 5-3 at Sutton Coldfield last Saturday.

Quorn’s man to watch is Paddy Webb who has 18 goals to his name this season, including two goals at Hayden Road in the corresponding match.

Diamonds remain three points behind Rugby Town, who lost 5-1 at home to Spalding on Saturday, while Gresley moved off the bottom thanks to a 1-1 draw at Coleshill Town.

Next Tuesday, Rushden entertain 15th-placed Cambridge City.