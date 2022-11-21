The Burton Park ABC star, who is the youngest competitor in the competition in Alicante, wasted no time in winning her last 16 encounter on Sunday.

Mackie produced a barnstorming performance against Colombia’s Johana Rivas in an under 52kg bout.

Rivas flew out of the traps in the first round, with European silver medalist Mackie utilising this, landing repeated jabs and backhands to inflict a standing eight-count on her opponent inside 70 seconds.

Lauren Mackie gets her arm raised after she sealed a first-round stoppage in the last 16 of the World Youth Championships

The bout continued but, with 15 seconds of the first round remaining, Mackie caught her opponent with a huge shot and after facing another standing eight-count, the referee deemed Rivas unable to continue as Mackie advanced to the quarter-finals.