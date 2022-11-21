Desborough's Lauren marches on at World Youth Boxing Championships
Desborough’s Lauren Mackie is one more win away from earning at least a bronze medal at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Spain.
The Burton Park ABC star, who is the youngest competitor in the competition in Alicante, wasted no time in winning her last 16 encounter on Sunday.
Mackie produced a barnstorming performance against Colombia’s Johana Rivas in an under 52kg bout.
Rivas flew out of the traps in the first round, with European silver medalist Mackie utilising this, landing repeated jabs and backhands to inflict a standing eight-count on her opponent inside 70 seconds.
Most Popular
The bout continued but, with 15 seconds of the first round remaining, Mackie caught her opponent with a huge shot and after facing another standing eight-count, the referee deemed Rivas unable to continue as Mackie advanced to the quarter-finals.
Mackie will be back in action tomorrow (Tuesday) where she will face a Serbian opponent who she beat via a split decision in the semi-finals of the European Championships.