Desborough's Lauren guarantees a bronze as she reaches the final four in Spain

The 16-year-old from Desborough, who boxes out of Burton Park ABC, kept up her brilliant run in the competition after she claimed a unanimous points win over Serbia’s Dragana Jovanovic at Under 52kg.

The last-eight bout was a battle of the European medalists – Mackie winning silver and Jovanovic bronze – and it proved to be a competitive encounter.

Mackie’s forward pressing style certainly unsettled her opponent and she was able to claim the opening round unanimously.

Lauren Mackie has her win in the quarter-finals of the World Youth Boxing Championships confirmed

The Serbian slightly improved in the second but the Burton Park boxer had the better of things to take it 4-1.

Both boxers gave it their all in the final round, but Mackie was once again adjudged to have put together the cleaner work to take it 4-1 and with it an overall 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 unanimous success.

