Desborough’s Lauren advances at World Youth Boxing Championships
Desborough’s Lauren Mackie is now four wins away from a world gold medal after she won her last-32 bout at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Spain.
Mackie, who boxes out of Burton Park ABC and is the youngest competitor in the competition at the age of just 16, was up against Korea’s Ye Jin Oh at Under 52kg.
In the end, the European Youth silver medalist secured a comfortable unanimous points win but the bout itself was anything but.
Mackie lost the first round 4-1, but ,while there was a corner reset ahead of the second round, there was no panic.
She stormed back to win the second round unanimously as she began to find her range, leaving the bout in the balance.
Most Popular
And though her tiring opponent tried to hold and break up her rhythm in the third, there was no stopping the Northamptonshire boxer in the last as she grew in confidence, recording three 10-8 rounds and also winning 10-9 with the other two judges.
Mackie is back in action in Alicante on Sunday when she comes up against a Colombian boxer, who was a silver medalist in the Suramericanos which includes All South American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil.