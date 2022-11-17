Lauren Mackie got her arm raised in the last 32 of the World Youth Boxing Championships

Mackie, who boxes out of Burton Park ABC and is the youngest competitor in the competition at the age of just 16, was up against Korea’s Ye Jin Oh at Under 52kg.

In the end, the European Youth silver medalist secured a comfortable unanimous points win but the bout itself was anything but.

Mackie lost the first round 4-1, but ,while there was a corner reset ahead of the second round, there was no panic.

She stormed back to win the second round unanimously as she began to find her range, leaving the bout in the balance.

And though her tiring opponent tried to hold and break up her rhythm in the third, there was no stopping the Northamptonshire boxer in the last as she grew in confidence, recording three 10-8 rounds and also winning 10-9 with the other two judges.