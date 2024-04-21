Delight for ton-up Vasconcelos as he returns to form in style for Northants

Ricardo Vasconcelos scored his first century for Northamptonshire since hitting a ton against Warwickshire in May, 2022

The left-hander was making his first appearance of the season after missing the opening two rounds of matches through injury, and he slipped straight into the groove as he stroked 23 fours in his 246-ball innings.

The knock was the centrepiece of Northants' 314 for two, which gives them a lead of 43 over Glamorgan, who were bowled out for 271 in their first innings on Saturday morning.

Skipper Luke Procter continued his excellent start to the season with 65 from 158 balls, while Karun Nair was unbeaten on 55 at the close.

But the focus was all on Vasconcelos, who has struggled for form in the past couple of years.

His century was the ninth of his career, but his first since hitting 155 at Warwickshire back in May, 2022.

It was also his third big ton against Glamorgan, having hit scores in the 180s against them in both 2019 and 2021.

“It's been a tough couple of weeks for me personally, but it’s great to be back and back in the runs and enjoying cricket again, which I haven't done in a while," said Vasconcelos.

Ben Sanderson claimed the 19th five-wicket haul of his career as Glamorgan were bowled out for 271

“I do seem to do quite well against Glamorgan but yeah I enjoy playing against them. They’re nice guys and I seem to do well, so I look forward to the fixture."

In just one knock, Vasconcelos is already almost halfway to matching his run tally for the entire 2023 campaign, when he could only muster 389 runs in 20 innings, averaging 19.45.

And he admits it is a huge relief to be back among the runs, and that he intends to make the most of it.

“Yeah, it is something that I've thought a lot about," said the former Northants skipper.

"And when it is my turn to go, and I'm in, and I'm going well, to think back on the times when I haven't known when the next run is coming from.

"So, that's where that hunger, keep counting it one at a time and then see where you end up."

Vasconcelos admits he was frustrated to miss out on facing the Kookaburra ball in the opening two matches, especially in the match against Middlesex last week, where more than 1,100 runs were plundered for the loss of just eight wickets.

But he was happy for those who were able to cash in, and is just delighted he has now made his mark.

“Yeah, it was (missing out on facing the Kookaburra bal), but it also made me more hungry to know that when it is my turn, and I'm in, I’ve got to keep going for as long as I can because the last couple of years, I've known how it feels to not know where my next run is coming from.

"So, just got to keep going, keep making the big ones count.

“I was over the moon for the guys that did get runs in our team. Emilio [Gay] 261 and he’s in there now very happy for me.

"So, swings and roundabouts really but there'll be another turn with the Kookaburra later in the year."

Vasconcelos's innings has put Northants in a really strong position going into Sunday's day three, and the 26-year-old knows he and his team-mates have to make that count.

“There was no real plan in terms of looking too far ahead," said the South African-born batter.

"We knew we had to set a foundation and get guys in and get guys coming into their second, third, fourth spells.

"Get into control of the game and then we can decide where we want to go with it.

"So, we'll have a think overnight and whatever the brains decide then that's what we'll do."

Earlier in the day, Ben Sanderson had claimed the 19th five-wicket haul of his career as he ctook five for 92 to help wrap up the Glamorgan innings which saw Mason Crane frustrate Northants with a career-best 61.

Procter and Raphy Weatherall both claimed two wickets apiece.