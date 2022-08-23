'Deja vu' for skipper Young as Steelbacks bowlers struggle again

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants once again did a good job with the bat, with Lewis McManus hitting a first List A century as the County posted 311 for seven in their 50 overs.

But that total proved to be no bother for the visitors to chase, as Luis Reece (106) and Billy Godleman (87) put on 204 for the first wicket, a stand that allowed Derbyshire to then coast to 312 for two and win eight wickets and seven balls to spare.

Tom Taylor was the only bowler to make a breakthrough, with Godleman being run out.

Lewis McManus hit a century for Northants Steelbacks but ended up on the losing side

The defeat follows on from the Steelbacks failing to defend 370 against Lancashire and 248 in 39 overs against Worcestertershire in their previous two matches.

The loss means Northants end the campaign second bottom of Group B, having lost six of their eight matches, and all of their final four.

“It felt a little bit like deja vu today, to be honest, defending a total, which we thought was competitive," said skipper Young.

"We just weren't able to take wickets at the top or through the middle, and they just managed to keep to the run rate required and hold there.

Tom Taylor cracked 75 from 54 balls for the Steelbacks against Derbyshire

"So, there's been a few games that fans here have been watching and it's come down to the last over or two, but unfortunately, we've been on the losing side - it's the past three games."

And he added: "If you look into it further, I suppose you could say we've only won games chasing.

"So, there's certainly some room for improvement there.

"But I think specifically when we’re posting totals and defending a total, we've got to be able to do that, if we’ve any chance of being in the quarter-finals in the future.

“This competition for Northants has been an opportunity to try some different combinations with the bowlers and there's been a lot of variety there.

"So I suppose, we've had to try a few things and see what works and what doesn't.

"It's crucial to be able to take wickets in this format, otherwise the runs can get away from you fairly quickly."

The plus points for the Steelbacks were McManus's 107 from 111 balls, Saif Zaib's 52 from 67 and a quickfire 75 off 54 balls from Taylor, and that was an innings that pleased Young.

“It was a timely reminder from Tom to show what he can do with the bat," said the New Zealander.

"It was nice to see him striking the ball so cleanly.

"Given the added responsibility to bat at six today, I think he did that brilliantly, which is fantastic with an eye on the Championship games coming around the corner.”