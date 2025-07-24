Day to forget for Northants and Chahal as Middlesex take total control

Yuzvendra Chahal endured a tough day for Northants against Middlesex

Yuzi Chahal endured a miserable 35th birthday as the leg-spinner recorded the worst figures recorded by a Northants bowler without taking a wicket in County Championship history on a day to forget at Middlesex.

Kane Williamson and Leus Du Plooy scored centuries as the records, wanted and unwanted, were set on day two of the Division Two clash at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Former New Zealand Test skipper Williamson’s 114 came on his Championship debut for the Seaxes, while Du Plooy’s unbeaten 105 was his first in four-day cricket this season.

Williamson and former Northants man Max Holden (151) took their mammoth second wicket stand to 239 so eclipsing the 222 of Sydney Brown and Bill Edrich at Lord’s in 1949, and with Joe Cracknell adding a blistering 73 Middlesex totaled 625 for eight.

That is their highest ever score against Northants.

Saif Zaib took three for 70 amid the run-fest, but overseas signing Chahal returned nought for 175 in his 43 overs - including eight no balls.

The previous record stood at nought for 174, with Simon Kerrigan the unfortunate bowler on that occasion in a match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Needing 476 to avoid the follow-on, Northants started well with stand-in skipper Lewis McManus partnering Ricardo Vasconcelos top open the batting in Luke Procter's absence.

They reached 54 without loss before stumbling to 126 for four by the close, with McManus top scoring with 39 and Ryan Higgins taking two for 17.

Williamson moved smoothly from his overnight 88 not out to a century completed with two runs into the leg-side.

Day one centurion Holden looked a little scratchy before two boundaries took him past 150.

However, no sooner had he reached the landmark when Ben Sanderson trapped him lbw on the back foot.

As so often with huge stands both protagonists fell in quick succession, Williamson pinned in front by Liam Guthrie in the next over.

Despite the double strike the hosts hardly missed a beat, Higgins and Du Plooy sharing a stand of 67 in only 13 overs. Higgins drove the ball crisply to make 35 before Zaib struck twice in two balls, first removing the all-rounder leg-before and then trimming Ben Geddes’ off-bail.

Any Northants hopes of getting the hosts out for under 500 were quashed either side of lunch with Cracknell, who made 100 in the reverse fixture a month ago playing a gem of a knock.

The wicketkeeper/batter, in the wilderness until the recent arrival of Dane Vilas as imterim coach, twice cleared the ropes and cut and swept with authority, playing the dominant hand in a stand of 124 with skipper Du Plooy.

He eventually fell hooking one from Dominic Leach to Guthrie at long leg and when Zafar Gohar and Toby Roland-Jones fell cheaply there were fears Du Plooy would run out of partners before reaching three figures.

Du Plooy, who’d earlier thrashed a full toss from Chahal back over the bowler’s head for six, looked unperturbed, driving stylishly and stroking the ball into the gaps.

His 10th four brought him to 100 in the shadows of tea.

Tom Helm provided great support with two huge sixes in a sprightly cameo, allowing the hosts to declare at the interval.

Northants began brightly, McManus unfurling a flurry of boundaries, Middlesex’s left-arm seamer Noah Cornwell on the receiving end of the flack.

He and Vasconcelos rattled up a 50-stand, but the left-hander played a little skittishly before edging Higgins to Du Plooy at slip, who clung on at the second attempt.

Teenager Aadi Sharma was dropped on nought by Holden at long leg to deny Higgins a second wicket, but his response was to trap McManus lbw with his next delivery.

Gohar soon found the edge of James Sales’ bat, and though Sharma threatened to make the most of his reprieve with some wristy cuts and fluent drives he too fell to Roland-Jones in the death throes of the day to go for 33 from 51 balls.

Northants will resume day three with George Bartlett (19no) and Saif Zaib (8no) at the crease.