Darren Lehmann targets 'success and fun' as he takes over as Northants head coach

Darren Lehmann celebrates Austrlalia's 2017/18 Ashes win over England with captain Steve Smith (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Darren Lehmann is promising 'success and fun along the way' after being named as the new Northants head coach.

The 54-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the County Ground, succeeding John Sadler who was sacked in September.

A two-time Ashes winner and also ODI World Cup winner during his five-year stint as coach of Australia, Lehmann will start work at Wantage Road in February, 2025.

With an excellent record of trophy success in both international and domestic cricket, Northants have gone for a coach with a proven track record, and Lehmann says he can't wait to get stuck into his new job.

Darren Lehmann coached Australia to title success at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Final at Melbourne (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“Northamptonshire has a great history in our game and I am looking forward to meeting the players and learning about the club and its past and create our own history over the coming months and years," said the south Australian.

“The selling point for me is a group that wants to get better and follow their and the club’s dreams, create memories and play at the highest level possible.

“I will encourage this on and off the field, as well as open door policy. I’m sure we will have success and fun along the way.”

Lehmann has not yet coached in county cricket in England, but the former Yorskshire player did lead the Northern Superchargers in the 2021 season of The Hundred.

Darren Lehmann will spend the 2024/25 Australian summer working as a radio commentator for ABC. He will start work at Northants in February, 2025 (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

As well as his successes with Australia, Lehmann has won trophies as a coach in domestic competitions, previously winning the IPL and Big Bash League, as well as leading Queensland to Sheffield Shield glory.

His most recent job saw him as assistant to head coach Johan Botha at Queensland, with the pair guiding to Brisbane Heat to BBL success in February this year.

Lehmann announced he was leaving that role last month to take up to take up a full-time radio commentary job with ABC Sport for the summer of cricket in Australia.

He will join Northants at the end of that commentating commitment, but believes he is leaving the squad and winter preparations in safe hands with the coaching trio in place, Rory Kleinveldt, Greg Smith and Graeme White.

“Pre-season will search for the high skill levels that the group possess, and the assistant coaches will drive this until I can get there after our summer," said Lehmann.

“We have excellent coaches who want nothing more than for the players to succeed on and off the field.”