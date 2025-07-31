CRICKET SPECIAL: Rushden secure last-ball glory in T20 Cup thriller against Oundle

That winning feeling... Jordan Baxter runs away celebrating after he claimed two runs off the final ball of the match to secure a T20 Championship win for Rushden & Higham Town against Oundle Town (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Jordan Baxter was the batting hero as Rushden & Higham Town claimed a dramatic last-ball five-wicket win over Oundle Town to win the NCL T20 Championship at Geddington on Sunday.

Chasing Oundle's 152 for five in fading light, Rushden needed one run to tie and two to win off the final ball of the match bowled by Conor Craig.

Baxter played the ball and set off for a quick single, Oundle went for the run out, but they failed to field the ball properly and the single conceded off the overthrow left Rushden celebrating a title victory.

It was a thrilling end to a great day's cricket, with Oundle having seen off Old Northamptonians by six wickets in their semi-final and Rushden beating Peterborough Town by 13 runs in their last four encounter.

Old Northamptonians celebrate claiming a wicket in their Northants Cricket League T20 Championship Finals Day semi-final defeat at the hands of Oundle Town on Sunday (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

In the final, Sam Batten top-scored with 25 as Oundle posted 151 for nine, with Chanaka Ruwansiri claiming three for 29.

Rushden were always in the hunt in reply, but needed 11 to win off the final over, and they got there thanks to Baxter (18no) and Charlie Searle (5no).

Earlier, Ewan Hughes-Rowlands had cracked a brilliant 73 from just 43 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes, while Ben Paine added 23.

With the ball for Oundle, Harrison Craig claimed two for 23 from his four overs.

How is that!? Old Northamptonians IIs appeal for a wicket in their Northants Cricket League Division Three clash at Old on Saturday afternoon. The match ended in a win for the home side after they made 152 for eight, and then dismissed the ONs for just 96 (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

In the Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Cup, Loddington & Mawsley emerged as winners on home soil as they saw off Thrapston in the final - although they were given a late scare!

Loddington had already progressed to the final a week earlier, and Thrapston joined them after winning their semi-final against MK Air by two wickets.

James Esler and Ryan Hawthorn both hit 28 as Loddington made 147 for six in their 20 overs, and the home side looked to be cruising to victory as Martin Prowse ran riot with the ball.

Prowse was unplayable as he claimed five for six to reduce a shell-shocked Thrapston to 65 for eight!

Action from Old Northamptonians IIs' Northants Cricket League Division Three defeat at Old on Saturday afternoon (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

But Chris Stoker (35) and R Coles (34no) launched a counter-attack, hammering 67 between them to take their side to 131 in the final over before Stoker was dismissed to leave his side just 16 runs short.

Stoke Bruerne staged the Hevey Building Suppliers T20 Plate Finals Day, and it was Wellingborough Town who emerged victorious.

Borough saw off Northampton Saints in their semi to set up a final date with Weekley & Warkton, who had seen off hosts Spencer Bruerne in their rain-affected last four match - with the standout performance a brilliant 110 not out from Jake Workman.

The Australian couldn't repeat his heroics in the final though, as Weekley were bowled out for just 71, with Jack Pinnock taking three for 11 and Kyle Awbery three for 12. Jehu Anderson then hit 41 as Borough eased to victory at 73 for five.

On Saturday, Oundle Town breathed life into the NCL Premier Division title race with a seven-wicket demolition of leaders Finedon Dolben.

Conor and Harrison Craig were the stars with the ball for Oundle as reigning champions Finedon were rushed out for 67 in 20.4 overs - having at one point been 42 for two.

Conor snared five for 18 from six overs and Harrison three for 13 from 4.4 as Dolben lost their final eight wickets for just 25 runs. Earlier Primiesh Patel had taken two for 15.

After rain, Oundle were set a revised target of just 52 to win in 29 overs, and they got there for the loss of three wickets, Mark Wolstenholme taking two for 23.

The result means third-placed Oundle are now 31 points adrift of the leaders, while second-placed Peterborough have closed the gap to 17.

Elsewhere, Geddington racked up 359 for six on their way to beating Kislingbury Temperance by 109 runs.

Jack Lees hammered 124 from 111 balls and Jack Parker 118 from 86 as Geddington piled on the runs, Ashley Starmer taking three for 84.

Kisl gave it a go with Harry Penberthy hitting an 87-ball 101 and Zaakir Khawaja 70, but they were dismissed for 250.

Matthew Canon claimed three for 47, and there were two wickets apiece for James Gaul Parker and Northants left-arm wrist spinner Freddie Heldreich.

Results

Wednesday, July 23

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Brixworth 42 all out (D Austin 25, L Hancock 2-12, I Smillie 2-8) lost to Northampton Saints 153-2 (Z Cunnington rno, H Austin 37rno, I Grey 24) by 111 runs

Geddington 134-4 (H Green 35rno, K Clarke 2-17) beat Irthlingborough Town 85 all out (A Nunley 20no, S Bourne 4-16) by 49 runs

Horton House Red 171 all out (K Monk 35rno, E Currie 35rno, J Ward 2-31) beat Horton House Blue 112-3 (N Ellis 34) by 59 runs

Kettering Town 119-2 (M Tanser 35rno, S Smart 23no) lost to Finedon Dolben 123-4 (E Jenson 36rno, G Mears 29no) by three wickets

Thrapston Green 38-1 beat Overstone Park 37 all out (A Lague 2-2, T Foster 2-6) by six wickets

Saturday, July 26

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Kislingbury Temperance 250 all out (Harry Penberthy 101, Zaakir Khawaja 70) lost to Geddington 359-6 (Jack Lees 124, Jack Parker 118no) by 109 runs

Old Northamptonians 107-2 beat Rushden and Higham Town 110 all out (Archie Lazarus-Ingman 4-19) by eight wickets (revised target)

Oundle Town 52-3 beat Finedon Dolben 67 all out (Conor Craig 5-18) by seven wickets (revised target)

Peterborough Town 94-1 (David Clarke 43no) beat Desborough Town 96 all out (Simon Renshaw 46, Bashrat Hussain 4-26) by nine wickets (revised target)

Stony Stratford 225-9 (Sayan Chatterjee 45, Ollie Metcalfe 41, Charlie Court 4-32, Jaskaran Singh 4-52) beat Kettering Town 143 all out by 82 runs

Division One: Brixworth 327-7 (Benjamin Turner 108, Peter Caunt 75, Ben Carrick 55) beat Irthlingborough Town 204 all out (Craig Fowler 65) by 123 runs

Burton Latimer 146-6 (Yashoda Mendis 41no, William Farrar 4-23) beat Wellingborough Town 142 all out by four wickets

Haddon 199 all out (Robbie Povey 64, Daniel Oldham 4-45) beat Peterborough Town IIs 165 all out (Sean O'Neill-Kerr 5-18) by 34 runs

Horton House 247 all out (Finlay Moffat 54, James Watson 51) lost to Wollaston 286-8 (George Green 64, Sam Reid 50) by 39 runs

Overstone Park 222 all out (F Cloete 59) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 223-8 (R Hawthorn 62) by two wickets

Thrapston 72 all out (M Evans 5-29) lost to Weekley & Warkton 68-6 by four wickets (revised target)

Division Two: Barby 108-3 beat Stony Stratford IIs 106 all out (J Patel 49, W Hamilton 4-29) by seven wickets

Brigstock 140-9 (E Delargy 44) beat Earls Barton 143 all out (P Croker 4-27) by one wicket (revised target)

Northampton Saints 353-7 beat Oundle Town IIs 153 all out by 200 runs

Rothwell Town 187 all out (Bruce Jaftha 96) lost to Wellingborough Indians 222-9 (Bhavin Patel 48, Chintamani Satpute 44, Pritam Patel 40) by 35 runs

Wollaston IIs 242-5 (Matthew Jones 66, Karanbir Benipal 46no) lost to Weldon 299-8 (Luke Cummins 64, Jacob Cotter 4-35) by 57 runs

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 134 all out (Frank Fowler 5-31) lost to Heyford 301-8 (Joshua Bastin 85, James Baldwin 72, Sreekumar Nair 70) by 148 runs

Great Houghton 128 all out (Dan Webb 5-30) beat Overstone Park IIs 88 all out by 40 runs

Old 152-8 (D Ryan 73, A Patel 4-42) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 96 all out by 56 runs

Podington 91 all out lost to Sun Hardingstone 92-4 by six wickets

Spencer Bruerne 216-8 (J Collins 91no, R Tootell 43) beat Bowden 141 all out (J Collins 5-24) by 75 runs

Westcroft 244-7 (Habib Ullah 94no, Saqib Waheed 64) beat Wellingborough OGs 161 all out (Aamir Butt 4-18) by 83 runs

Division Four: Carrib United 267-7 (Wilf Paris 67, Ming Hestic 55, Muhammad Junaid 46) beat Cogenhoe 205-9 (Mohsin Sheikh 66, Aidan Garratt 42, Safraz Hussain 4-38) by 62 runs

Great Oakley 63 all out (Josh Selvey 4-16) lost to Olney Town 161-7 (Jack Deal 58no) by 103 runs

New Bradwell 186 all out (Charlie Maw 68, Aidan Ashwell 7-45) lost to Northampton Saints IIs 19-4 (Elliot Patterson 67, Marcus Bates 60) by six wickets

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 156 all out lost to Old Northamptonians IIIs 275 all out (Richard Falkner 76, Rob White 51) by 119 runs

S & L Corby 82 all out (M Irshad 6-15) lost to Thurleigh 83-0 (C Wood 58no) by 10 wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIs 191 all out (Denish Champaneriya 43) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 229-9 (Ihsanullah Orakhil 50, Zac Julyan 42) by 38 runs

Division Five: Bugbrooke 291-6 (M Khawaja 169no, A Mahmood 47) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 255 all out (C Carroll 125) by 36 runs

Kettering Town IIs 112-3 (Ethan Smart 74no) beat Burton Latimer IIs 111 all out (Alan Sewell 47, Thomas Wears 4-11, Om Ganatra 4-18) by seven wickets

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 232-4 (Rory Pateman 101no, James Coles 63) lost to Willoughby 233-4 (Callum Hanks 75no, Stuart Bonthuys 62, Hassan Nawaz 40) by six wickets

North Crawley 127-3 (D Borrow 53) beat Raunds Town 122 all out (N Nakhwa 4-9) by seven wickets

Division Six: Geddington IIs 146 all out (Rio Hayes 40) lost to Barby IIs 179-7 (Richard Tarrant 41) by 33 runs

Mears Ashby 163 all out (Kamran Muhammad 42, Matthew Hobson 40) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 281-8 (Ross Denton 141, Kartikey Kaushik 59, Alex Skerrett 4-39) by 118 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 146 all out (J Rockingham 41, L Hands 4-26) lost to Thrapston IIs 147-3 (T Hollingsworth 57) by seven wickets

Towcestrians 238-4 (S Panaskar 73, A Deorukhakar 65) beat S & L IIs 139 all out (G Cockerill 6-48) by 99 runs

Weekley & Warkton IIs 160 all out (Alex Dalziel 80) lost to Stony Stratford IIIs 162-5 (George Wood 56) by seven runs (revised target)

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 216-8 (Jack Fischer 48no) beat Old IIs 162-6 (Adnan Nawaz 52) by 54 runs

Irthlingborough Town IIs 245-8 (D Czyz 94, S Wickramaratne 43) beat Rushton 164-8 (P Frankcam 42) by 81 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 230-7 (B Ascott 66no, S Dholakia 49) lost to Horton House IIs 231-7 (V Sudhakar 98, R Monk 44) by three wickets

Old Northamptonians IVs v Great Houghton IIs - ONs won by 10 wickets

Yelvertoft 152 all out lost to New Bradwell IIs 156-6 by four runs

Division Eight: Burton Latimer IIIs 278-5 (Samuel Dexter 68no, Bailey Villette-Lawman 61, Marc Wittering 50no) tied with Dunchurch & Bilton 278-5 (Matthew Garrett 77, Chaaru Manjuraj Komala 57, Jay Singh 41no)

Earls Barton IIs 190-6 (P Smith 61, B Swain 41no) lost to Brixworth IIIs 194-6 by four wickets

Gretton 81 all out (J Woolley 4-21) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 82-2 by eight wickets

Olney Town IIs 176-7 (Brodie Robertson 59, Magnus Bull 43, Shaun Harnett 4-26) beat Braunston Paddox 164 all out (Sharana Kori 43) by 12 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIs 259 all out (R Kapugeekiyana 87, F Walker 60, J Walker 53) beat North Crawley IIs 169 all out (M Ward 5-41) by 90 runs

Westcroft IIIs v Podington IIs - Westcroft conceded

Division Nine: Heyford IIs 108-4 beat Rothwell Town IIs 105 all out (S Abbas 4-28) by six wickets

MK Air IIs 201 all out (Devesh Kumar 45, Himmat Natkar 44, Conor Barton 5-30) beat Isham 77 all out (Himmat Natkar 5-18) by 124 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 218 all out (Habibur Habib 108, Patrick Johnson 4-46) beat Bugbrooke IIs 203 all out (Mario Wickremasinghe 41, John Burdett 4-36) by 15 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 117-6 beat Carrib United IIs 113 all out by four wickets

Wollaston IIIs 205-8 (Emma Gibbs 65) lost to St Michael's 207-7 (Tawab Amiri 91, William Tebbutt 47no) by three wickets

Division 10: Grange Park 238-3 (Rush Kizhakkeveetil 136no) beat Bold Dragoon IIs 191-7 (David Shepherd 63, Ricki Mistry 4-47) by 47 runs

Oundle Town IIIs 143-6 (David Humphreys 43) beat Horton House IIIs 142-5 by four wickets

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 106-7 beat Long Buckby IIs 143-9 by three wickets (revised target)

Wellingborough Town IIIs 185-9 (Ryan Carter 42no) beat Towcestrians IIs 163 all out (Sam Turner 53) by 22 runs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave 160 all out beat St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 98 all out by 62 runs

Raunds Town IIs 57 all out (E Bhatti 4-11) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 59-3 by seven wickets

Sun Hardingstone IIs 160 all out (Sandeep Kumar 41, Sat Singh 4-20) lost to Brigstock IIs 161-8 (Daniel De Choisy 84no, Paul Smith 4-29) by two wickets

Thrapston IIIs 100 all out (H Austin 5-28) lost to Northampton Saints IIIs 104-2 by eight wickets

Weldon IIs 161-7 (Jacob Taylor 61) lost to Geddington IIIs 199-5 (Colin Judd 60, Ben McDade 56) by 38 runs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs 186 all out (J Quennell 62, B Garratt 49, R Knight 43, K Raine 6-31) lost to Great Oakley IIs 276-4 (L Brown 121no, A Hayes 40) by 90 runs

Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 75 all out (Jansan Algaratnam 5-1) lost to Barby IIIs 152 all out (Kasron Pararajasingham 63, Paul Jordan 4-25) by 77 runs

Pytchley 104 all out lost to Stony Stratford Vs 194-8 (Sathvik Bingi 77, Steve Wharton 41no) by 90 runs

S & L Corby IIIs 112 all out (M Pearson 5-18) lost to Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 126-7 by 14 runs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs 143-5 lost to Bugbrooke IIIs 144-6 (A Franklin 54) by four wickets

Isham IIs 95 all out lost to Burton Latimer IVs 247-7 by 152 runs

Northampton Saints IVs 80-1 beat Old IIIs 77 all out by nine wickets

Towcestrians IIIs 76 all out beat Wellingborough OGs IIIs 72 all out by four runs

Willoughby IIs 100-4 beat Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 99 all out (F Deery 4-37) by six wickets

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v S & L Corby IVs - cancelled

Braunston Paddox IIs 134 all out (D Stapley 41no, A Hemmington 6-33) lost to Old Northamptonians Vs 138-9 (Dave Heathfield 40) by one wicket

Great Oakley IIIs 161-6 (D Brett 49, R Harris 48) beat Thrapston IVs 140 all out (E Reece 4-39) by 21 runs

Horton House IVs 117 all out lost to Yelvertoft IIs 120-6 (Aswyn Reddy Vonteddu 66no) by four wickets

Overstone Park IVs 154-9 (M Bhatt 54) lost to Kettering Town Vs 251 all out (C Wears 109) by 97 runs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs - Irthlingborough conceded

North Crawley IIIs 243-7 (A Wadood 89no, S Waghmare 61) beat Grange Park IIs 237 all out (T Davies 49, E Eldho 40, R Thangartnam 5-42) by six runs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Finmere v Evenley - Finmere conceded

Sibford 180-4 beat Woodford Halse 179-7 by six wickets

Syresham 109 all out lost to Banbury Lions 167 all out by 58 runs

Thornborough v Kings Sutton - Kings Sutton conceded

Wroxton 292 all out (Basit Ahmed 79, Adnan Ahmed 60, Ansar Aslam 57, Rueban Hall 4-39) beat Byfield 190 all out (Tom Campbell 114) by 102 runs

XLC Print Studios Division One: Castlethorpe 223-6 (Edward Tate 104) beat Printers 156-9 (Steve Field 50) by 67 runs

Evenley IIs 211 all out lost to Bodicote 252-8 by 41 runs

Great Northampton 271-3 (Ram Garimella 69, Akhil Joseph 68no, Sujith Nair 60, Renjith Remesh 53) beat Maids Moreton 116 all out by 155 runs

Wardington 86 all out lost to Hanslope 143 all out by 57 runs

Wicken 91 all out lost to Chipping Warden 143 all out by 52 runs

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs 235-8 (R Janaid 56, S Sami 55, A Pokkula 4-44) lost to Thornborough IIs 247-2 (M Ballinger 126no, H Krishnamurthy 53) by 12 runs

Brackley IIIs v Syresham IIs - Syresham conceded

Byfield IIs 191 all out (Joe Newby 76, Abdul Rahim 5-41) lost to Crown 217 all out (Aditya Aggarwal 50, Sumit Ganju 46, Ashish Sachdeva 43) by 26 runs

Preston Bissett 118 all out (Luke Page 41, Waseem Naseer 5-25) lost to Wroxton IIs 270 all out (Ajay Sharma 86, Jignesh Patel 64, Ryan Watson 4-75) by 152 runs

Woodford Halse IIs 89 all out lost to Great Northampton IIs 251-9 (Jithu Mathew 75no, Pranav Pavithran 57) by 162 runs

Sunday, July 27

Northants Cricket League

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Championship (at Geddington CC): Semi-finals: Oundle Town 121-4 beat Old Northamptonians 120-7 by six wickets

Peterborough Town 202-6 (Kyle Medcalf 74, David Clarke 40, George Earl 3-36) lost to Rushden and Higham Town 215-3 (Chanaka Ruwansiri 91no, Ewan Hughes Rowlands 69) by 13 runs

Final: Oundle Town 151-9 (Sam Batten 25, Chanaka Ruwansiri 3-29) lost to 152-5 (Ewan Hughes Rowlands 73) by five wickets

Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Cup (at Loddington): Semi-final: Thrapston 133-8 (J Garner-Dart 41, D Chauhan 3-22, V Kumar 3-23) beat MK Air 129-9 (C Poothi 36, W Groenland 3-10) by two wickets

Final: Loddington & Mawsley 147-6 (J Esler 28, R Hawthorn 28) beat Thrapston 131 all out (C Stoker 35, R Coles 34no, M Prowse 5-6) by 16 runs

Hevey Building Suppliers NCL T20 Plate (at Stoke Bruerne): Semi-finals: Northampton Saints lost to Wellingborough Town

Spencer Bruerne 99 all out (C Dalziel 5-15, F Harrow 3-16) lost to Weekley & Warkton 171-3 (J Workman 110no) by six runs (revised target)

Final: Weekley & Warkton 71 all out (Jack Pinnock 3-11, Kyle Awbery 3-12) lost to Wellingborough Town 73-5 (Jehu Anderson 41) by five wickets

South Northants League

Wardington Cup Final: Wroxton 106 all out (Adnan Ahmed 53, Kamran Ramzan 4-16) lost to Banbury 109-3 (Saim Hussain 40, Deepsayan Das 34) by seven wickets

Division Two T20 KO Cup Final: Wroxton IIs 172-7 (W Naseer 37, R Kunjumon 3-32) beat Great Northampton 168-9 (JB 62, J Varkey Varghese 33, A Sharma 3-25) by three wickets

Fixtures

Saturday, August 2

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Oundle Town; Finedon Dolben v Kislingbury Temperance; Geddington v Stony Stratford; Kettering Town v Old Northamptonians; Rushden and Higham Town v Peterborough Town

Division One: Irthlingborough Town v Burton Latimer; Loddington & Mawsley v Brixworth; Peterborough Town IIs v Horton House; Weekley & Warkton v Overstone Park; Wellingborough Town v Haddon; Wollaston v Thrapston

Division Two: Brixworth IIs v Northampton Saints; Earls Barton v Rothwell Town; Oundle Town IIs v Wollaston IIs; Stony Stratford IIs v Brigstock; Weldon v Barby Wellingborough Indians v Finedon Dolben IIs

Division Three: Bowden v Old; Heyford v Great Houghton; Old Northamptonians IIs v Bold Dragoon; Overstone Park IIs v Westcroft; Sun Hardingstone v Spencer Bruerne; Wellingborough OGs v Podington

Division Four: Cogenhoe v S & L Corby; Northampton Saints IIs v Great Oakley; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Wellingborough Indians IIs; Olney Town v Carrib United; St Crispin & Harlestone v New Bradwell; Thurleigh v Rushden and Higham Town

Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs v Wellingborough Town IIs; Finedon Dolben IIIs v North Crawley; MK Air v Loddington & Mawsley IIs; Raunds Town v Long Buckby; Willoughby v Kettering Town IIs

Division Six: Barby IIs v Mears Ashby; Overstone Park IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs; S & L Corby IIs v Geddington IIs; Stony Stratford IIIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIs; Thrapston IIs v Desborough Town IIs; Westcroft IIs v Towcestrians

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v Kettering Town IIIs; Haddon IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs; Horton House IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs; New Bradwell IIs v Irchester; Old IIs v Yelvertoft; Rushton v Bowden IIs

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v Wellingborough OGs IIs; Brixworth IIIs v Burton Latimer IIIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Olney Town IIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Earls Barton IIs; North Crawley IIs v Westcroft IIIs; Podington IIs v Gretton

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v Wollaston IIIs; Carrib United IIs v Heyford IIs; Isham v Stony Stratford IVs; Rothwell Town IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs; St Michaels v MK Air IIs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Finedon Dolben IVs; Horton House IIIs v Grange Park; Long Buckby IIs v Oundle Town IIIs; Towcestrians IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs

Division 11: Brigstock IIs v Barton Seagrave; Geddington IIIs v Raunds Town IIs; Mears Ashby IIs v Thrapston IIIs; Northampton Saints IIIs v Sun Hardingstone IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IVs v Weldon IIs

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Pytchley; Great Oakley IIs v Haddon IIIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIIs v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs; Spencer Bruerne IIs v S & L Corby IIIs; Stony Stratford Vs v Cogenhoe IIs

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs v Northampton Saints IVs; Burton Latimer IVs v Towcestrians IIIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Isham IIs; Old IIIs v Willoughby IIs; Wellingborough OGs IIIs v Brixworth IVs

Division 14: Kettering Town Vs v Braunston Paddox IIs; Old Northamptonians Vs v Horton House IVs; S & L Corby IVs v Great Oakley IIIs; Thrapston IVs v Overstone Park IVs; Yelvertoft IIs v Bowden IIIs

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v Rushton IIs; MK Air IIIs v Barby IVs; Weldon IIIs v North Crawley IIIs; Wellingborough Indians IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions v Sibford; Byfield v Syresham; Finmere v Wroxton; Kings Sutton v Evenley; Woodford Halse v Thornborough

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Evenley IIs v Great Northampton; Hanslope v Chipping Warden; Maids Moreton v Wardington Printers v Bodicote; Wicken v Castlethorpe

Division Two: Crown v Woodford Halse IIs; Great Northampton IIs v Preston Bissett; Syresham IIs v Byfield IIs; Thornborough IIs v Brackley IIIs; Wroxton IIs v Banbury Lions IIs

