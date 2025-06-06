CRICKET SPECIAL: Northants ace Miller on song while Kislingbury suffer against Oundle... results and fixtures from NCL, SNCL and Midweek Women's League

Saints claim a wicket in their NCL Division Two win over Brigstock (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Northants all-rounder Gus Miller turned out for Geddington in the Northants Cricket League Premier Division and showed his quality with a big century!

Miller, who played for the County in their draw with Gloucestershire the previous weekend, hammered a superb 167 on Saturday to help his side ro a huge 321 for three declared against Desborough.

Jack Parker also had a great day, hitting an unbeaten 111, as the pair put on 298 for the third wicket!

Borough were then bowled out for 208 with Archie Redfern (69) and Wayne Steed (64) in the runs, while George Parker took five for 54.

Saints celebrate the stumping (off a wide!) that won them the game against Brigstock in NCL Division Two (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​​Oundle Town thrashed struggling Kislingbury Temperance by nine wickets.

Oundle's bowlers were too hot for Kisl to handle as they were rushed out for just 108 despite 41 from Alex Mitchell, with Will Park snaring three for 20, Primesh Patel three for 37 and Conor Craig two for 30.

Third-placed Oundle then wasted no time in securing the win, as Bill Amas hammered 68 not out from 39 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes, to see his side to 112 for one in just 13.5 overs, with Mark Hodgson making 38.

Former Northants batter Harry Gouldstone hit a big century as Overstone Park secured a 90-run win over Brixworth in Division One.

Saints lose a wicket in their NCL Division Two win over Brigstock (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Skipper Gouldstone led from the front with 134 from 146 balls as Park posted 254 for eight in their 50 overs, with support coming from Benjamin Sales who made 38, while for Brixworth there were two wickets apiece for Toby Cowley and Alex Lacey.

Brixworth were never in the hunt in reply as they were bowled out for 164 despite Ben Carrick's 66, with Alex Rennie the pick of the bowlers with five for 36.

Northampton Saints are up to second in Division Two after they saw off promotion rivals Brigstock by 49 runs.

Skipper Oli Chamberlain hit 65 and Oliver Hanwell 56, with the pair rescuing Saints from a sticky start to power them towards 238 all out in 50 overs.

Saints in batting action during their NCL Division Two win over Brigstock (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Chamberlain then also claimed two for 33 with the ball, as Kieran Lewin took three for 46, Jake Baldwin two for 51 and Calum Du Plessis three for 15 - the latter winning the match by having the last man stumped.

Wellingborough Indians turned in a strong all-round performance to secure an emphatic Division Four win over Cogenhoe by 147 runs.

Jiga Patel hit 64, Muthu Nithyanandhan an unbeaten 64, Sanjay Patel 50 and Pranav Sathya 41 as Indians posted an imposing 261 for eight in their 45 overs, with two wickets apiece for Mark Bird, Nick Lester and Ali Shah.

Towfiqul Mannan then shone with the ball, bagging four for 16 as Cogenhoe crashed from 47 for one to 114 all out inside 28 overs Shiv Patel chipped in with three for 35.

Saints hit out during their NCL Division Two win over Brigstock (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Results

Wednesday, May 28

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Finedon Dolben 60 all out (Taylor Armitage 22, Grace Mears 20, Ashlee Wardle 3-10, Millie Audis 3-19) lost to Geddington 61-1 (Lucy Raubenheimer 35 rno) by six wickets

Haddon 126-3 (E Dixon 35rno, K Joss 35rno, S Shorey 2-24) beat Brixworth 125-3 (M Harte 36rno, E Marston 2-19) by four wickets

Horton House Blue 50-4 (I Smillie 2-2) lost to Northampton Saints 149-3 (I Gray 36rno) by 99 runs

Kettering Town 94 all out (Louise Billington 35rno, Molly Harte 22, Emma Brown 3-11) beat Thrapston Green 88 all out (Anji Lague 44, Kyra Ilbrey 4-18, Anna Stevens 2-26) by six runs

Old 100-1 (Olivia Richardson 33rno) beat Horton House Red 90 all out (Lauren Havelock 2-16, Isla McRae 2-18) by 10 runs

Thrapston Yellow 31-1 beat Irthlingborough Town 30 all out (R Scott 2-5) by six wickets

​Saturday, May 31

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Geddington 321-3 (Gus Miller 167, Jack Parker 111no) dec beat Desborough Town 208 all out (Archie Redfern 69, Wayne Steed 64, George Parker 5-54) by 113 runs

Kettering Town 223-9 (Guven Kooner 71, Chanaka Ruwansiri 4-30) drew with Rushden and Higham Town 184-7 (Ewan Hughes-Rowlands 55, Steven Materna 42)

Kislingbury Temperance 108 all out (Alex Mitchell 41) lost to Oundle Town 112-1 (Bill Amas 68no) by nine wickets

Old Northamptonians 206-8 lost to Finedon Dolben 207-7 by three wickets

Stony Stratford 139 all out (Rowan Carstensen 41no, Bashrat Hussain 5-22) lost to Peterborough Town 143-3 (David Clarke 49no) by seven wickets

Division One: Brixworth 164 all out (Ben Carrick 66, Alex Rennie 5-36) lost to Overstone Park 254-8 (Harry Gouldstone 134) by 90 runs

Burton Latimer 156-6 (Aidan Cunningham 55) beat Thrapston 154 all out (Will Groenland 43) by four wickets

Haddon 122 all out lost to Wollaston 195 all out (Rohan Mehmi 60, Chris Plowman 4-55) by 73 runs

Horton House 134-3 (F Moffat 54) beat Irthlingborough Town 133 all out (A Doggett 43, K Parmer 4-46) by seven wickets

Peterborough Town IIs 252-6 (Kyle Medcalf 62, Nadir Haider 60, Balaji Ganesan 51) drew with Weekley & Warkton 284-8 (Jacob Workman 89, Josh Martin 83)

Wellingborough Town 228 all out (Jehu Anderson 116, Thomas Howes 48, James Esler 5-32) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 229-6 (James Esler 86, Josh Plowright 73) by four wickets

Division Two: Barby 315 all out (Will Hamilton 86, Zachary Wenham 46, Mathew Nobes 42 - Extras 50!, Ross Phipps 5-67) drew with Brixworth IIs 199-9 (Joseph Sterling 67, Lewis Perrin 59, Will Hamilton 5-54)

Finedon Dolben IIs 284-6 (Jonny Clarke 135no, Nihar Patel 70) beat Rothwell Town 283-6 (Marc Jackson 151no, Bruce Jaftha 52) by four wickets

Northampton Saints 238 all out (Oli Chamberlain 65, Oliver Hanwell 56) beat Brigstock 189 all out (Duncan Croker 57, Tashwin Lukas 53) by 49 runs

Oundle Town IIs 221-6 (Jack Bolsover 71no) beat Wellingborough Indians 220 all out by four wickets

Weldon 183-1 (Joshua Mclellan 89no, Thomas Chenery 76no) beat Earls Barton 181 all out (Charlie Lawrence 67, Dan Wells 5-42) by nine wickets

Wollaston IIs 263 all out (Nathan Folkes 101, Joshua Steggles 68, Andy Smith 5-26) lost to Stony Stratford IIs 265-7 (Jake Duxbury 73, Rohit Kutemate 64, Ausman Ginai 42) by three wickets

Division Three: Bold Dragoon 98 all out (Michael Cawley 4-8) lost to Old 210 all out (Declan Ryan 71, Jamie Denny 51, Abdul Ali 4-19) by 112 runs

Great Houghton 107 all out (Jordan Moussa-Capel 4-39) lost to Spencer Bruerne 158-5 (Paul Brown 40no) by 51 runs

Overstone Park IIs 167 all out (Ashil Patel 66) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 210-8 (George Edmonds 49no) by 43 runs

Podington 208-8 (Mani Matam 52) lost to Heyford 311-4 (Nasweeph Kuttiyan 150, Ed Lewis 62, Frank Fowler 52) by 103 runs

Wellingborough OGs 174 all out (Daniel Mercer 4-52) lost to Bowden 175-3 (Jack Gray 100no, Adam Slight 41) by seven wickets

Westcroft 206 all out (Sabir Beharami 50, Nauman Khan 4-42) beat Sun Hardingstone 89 all out by 117 runs

Division Four: Carrib United 186 all out (Germane Ebanks 47, Ollie Logue 4-35) lost to Great Oakley 188-6 (Henry Buckner 53) by four wickets

Old Northamptonians IIIs 227-9 (Naitik Kakkar 60, R Rahman 54) lost to Northampton Saints IIs 230-4 (Mohsin Ahmed 64no, Charlie Darbyshire 54, Finley Small 44) by six wickets

Rushden and Higham Town IIs 219 all out (Mayur Odedra 50, Shiven Singhal 45, Zac Julyan 4-62) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone 306-2 (Benjamin Harris 125no, John Marshall 69, Jaywin Solomons 44) by 87 runs

S & L Corby 228-7 (K Sayers 48, D Partridge 44) lost to New Bradwell 299-5 (R Alam 131, Z Wade 46) by 71 runs

Thurleigh 196-5 (Andy Milne 60no, Sam Richardson 44, Rob Pryor 41) beat Olney Town 193 all out (Sebghat Ullah 4-27) by five wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIs 261-8 (Jiga Patel 64, Muthu Nithyanandhan 64no, Pranav Sathya 41) beat Cogenhoe 114 all out (Towfiqul Mannan 4-16) by 147 runs

Division Five: Bugbrooke 203 all out (Mobushar Khawaja 73) lost to Wellingborough Town IIs 279-6 (Aum Lakhani 107no, George Varghese 95no) by 76 runs

Loddington & Mawsley IIs 306-6 (Martin Prowse 173) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 167 all out (Thomas Minney 46no) by 139 runs

Long Buckby 239-9 beat Willoughby 195 all out by 44 runs

MK Air 150 all out (Srinidhi Narasimhan 45, Michael Gardner 4-29) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 232-6 (Leo Sewell 80no, Alan Sewell 50, Alistair McClure 43) by 82 runs

North Crawley 258-7 (Kunal Puri 97no, John Collings 44) lost to Kettering Town IIs 259-7 (Charlie Court 54, Balraj Kang 50) by three wickets

Raunds Town v Bedford - Bedford conceded

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs 222-8 (L Pollard 45, C Burger 40) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 239 all out (J Carr 77) by 17 runs

Mears Ashby 204 all out (Mujtaba Khan 66, Henry Brandrick 4-14) lost to Geddington IIs 274-8 (Bradley Armer 131) by 70 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 158-4 (T Jakeman 82, R Raval 42) beat Westcroft IIs 157 all out (B Muhammad 72) by six wickets

Stony Stratford IIIs 205-4 (Isaac Wyeth 75, Jake Iseton 48, Jeet Patel 44) beat Barby IIs 204-9 (Naresh Kaushal 40) by six wickets

Thrapston IIs 85-2 beat S & L Corby IIs 84 all out (J McCourt 4-36) by eight wickets

Weekley & Warkton IIs 233-6 (Tom Ablitt 118no, Nick Dalziel 71) lost to Towcestrians 235-4 (Somesh Panaskar 83, Anish Deorukhakar 43) by two runs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs 261-4 (Karl Pollard 83, John Lawrence 72) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 94 all out (Lee Wilson 5-25) by 167 runs

Irchester 106 all out (Liam Kendall 6-20) lost to Rushton 108-4 (Cameron Thompson 73no) by six wickets

Irthlingborough Town IIs 248-9 (Dean Czyz 65, Ben Parsons 51, Tim McMillan 5-44) beat Kettering Town IIIs 207-8 (Phillip Coward 69, Graham Smart 47, Jeremy Lines 42, Mark Brown 4-33) by 41 runs

New Bradwell IIs 119 all out (Amir Malik 4-21) lost to Great Houghton IIs 164 all out by 45 runs

Old IIs 156 all out (James Hawksworth 4-31) lost to Horton House IIs 295-2 (Craig Reilly 125, Finn Herrington 102, Harvey Banks 55no) by 139 runs

Yelvertoft 175-4 (Harihiran Mohan 74no) beat Haddon IIs 174-8 (Nick Whorton 69, Jason Helmn 47) by six wickets

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs 205-6 (James Parr 54no) beat Podington IIs 201-7 (Tom Hart 84no) by four wickets

Burton Latimer IIIs 175-6 (Leo Dunham 53no, Paul Chisholm 53no) beat Braunston Paddox 172-8 by four wickets

Dunchurch & Bilton 196-8 (Abhishek Saxena 4-17) beat North Crawley IIs 195 all out (James Carter 63, Ayush Jha 56, Matthew Hourigan 4-14, Ram Prakesh Reddy Bollapally 4-27) by two wickets

Earls Barton IIs 99-9 (Ved Bankley 4-20) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 149-9 (James Walker 50) by 50 runs

Gretton 248-6 (P Swan 51, R Ellis 48, M Houseman 40) lost to Westcroft IIIs 306-6 (I Hussain 109, M Usman 73) by 58 runs

Olney Town IIs 233-9 (M Bacon 63, Dale Ansell 4-50) beat Kislingbury Temperance IIs 226 all out (J Ball 72, A Zengerink 4-55) by seven runs

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs 148 all out (Alasdair Bailey 69) lost to St Michaels 150-5 (David Tebbutt 48, Obadifullah Abid 44no) by five wickets

Heyford IIs 118 all out (Sree Nair 42) lost to Stony Stratford IVs 119-1 (Mitchell Jimes 69) by nine wickets

Rothwell Town IIs 211-5 (Stephen O'Brien 62, Greville Henshaw 61) beat Isham 203 all out (David Hobbs 70no, Dan Barton 47) by eight runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 126 all out (Amit Verma 4-55) lost to MK Air IIs 129-7 by three wickets

Wollaston IIIs 69-4 beat Carrib United IIs 68 all out (Andrew Kowal 6-11) by six wickets

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs 50 all out lost to Grange Park 209 all out (Saad Aftab 108, Darsh Patel 5-29) by 159 runs

Kettering Town IVs 157 all out (Alan Noding 42, Ian Street 4-26) lost to Horton House IIIs 159-9 by one wicket

Towcestrians IIs 182 all out (Gus Cockerill 65) beat Long Buckby IIs 102 all out by 80 run

Weekley & Warkton IIIs 107-5 (Simon Sieunarine 42no, Paul Jennings 5-20) beat Bold Dragoon IIs 106 all out by five wickets

Wellingborough Town IIIs 34 all out (Vaisakhi Singh 5-8) lost to Oundle Town IIIs 181-6 (Kirpal Singh 56, F Harper 46) by 147 runs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave 119 all out (D Gardner 42, A Iqbal 5-35) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 123-0 (I Bhatti 64no, Y Mendon 55no) by 10 wickets

Brigstock IIs 231-4 (Archie Toseland 90no, Freddie Spencer 82) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 229-5 (Elliott Slinn 119) by six wickets

Northampton Saints IIIs 258-6 (Mick Charnley 97, Dave Shardlow 42no) beat Geddington IIIs 103 all out (Charlie Layer 53, Ashton Charnley 4-10) by 155 runs

Sun Hardingstone IIs 173-7 (Matthew Mooney 62) beat Weldon IIs 118-6 by 55 runs

Thrapston IIIs 202-5 (Andy Stoker 64) beat Raunds Town IIs 166-7 (Matthew Green 84no, Luke Caswell 46) by 36 runs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs 199-6 (Gareth Goddard 116no, Warren Goldring 4-45) lost to Pytchley 200-3 (Kishor Patel 101no, Sam Lee 41no) by seven wickets

Great Oakley IIs 208-6 (Mitchell Abbott 115) beat Barby IIIs 207-7 (Richard Thompson 69, Simon Devaney 59) by four wickets

Haddon IIIs 128 all out (Muhammad Zaid Khalid 41) lost to Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 131-3 by seven wickets

S & L Corby IIIs 161 all out (C Connelly 45, L Rajasiri 40) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 188-9 by 27 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 185-9 (Cameron Turland 46no, Alec Morgan 42, Nuwanka Withanage 4-30) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 182-5 (Scott James Russell 53, Grant Timms 41) by one wicket

Division 13: Isham IIs 72 all out (Charlie Partridge 4-14) lost to Bugbrooke IIIs 74-2 by eight wickets

Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 141-9 beat Burton Latimer IVs 137-7 (Tim Burton 47) by one wicket

Northampton Saints IVs 132 all out lost to Brixworth IVs 133-7 by three wickets

Old IIIs 137-9 (James Bailey 46, Oliver Bott 43no) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIIs 138-3 (Daniel Austin 56) by seven wickets

Willoughby IIs 73-2 beat Towcestrians IIIs 72 all out by eight wickets

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs 162-7 (Colin Scott 53no, Oscar Colley 4-34) beat Bowden IIIs 141 all out (Colin Scott 5-34) by 21 runs

Horton House IVs 102 all out lost to Thrapston IVs 105-6 (C Burdett 42no) by four wickets

Kettering Town Vs 203 all out (Clive Wears 75, Sachin Mathivanan 54no, Myles Fisher 5-21) beat S & L Corby IVs 163-6 (Jahir Mohammed Rejiw Rasith 41, Gary Harrison 40no) by 40 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 171-8 (Dave Heathfield 88) lost to Yelvertoft IIs 175-8 (S Arla 41no, K Patel 4-46) by two wickets

Overstone Park IVs 127-4 beat Great Oakley IIIs 124 all out (E Patel 4-18) by six wickets

Division 15: Barby IVs v Weldon IIIs - Weldon conceded

Grange Park IIs 369-5 (Steven Steel 105, Jon Tiley 54) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 56 all out by 313 runs

MK Air IIIs 185 all out lost to Wellingborough Indians IIIs 220 all out (D Champaneriya 45, P Patel 40) by 35 runs

Rushton II s 147 all out (Andy Millard 41, Callum Irlam 4-11) beat Spencer Bruerne IIIs 92 all out (Steven Rolf 5-10) by 55 runs

South Northants League

Lord Cricket Balls Premier Division: Evenley 223 all out (Jonty Devine 65, Kian Brooke 51, Ryan Omar 4-37) beat Kings Sutton 102 all out (Matt Slade 4-17) by 121 runs

Sibford 78 all out lost to Banbury Lions 79-3 (Danyal Sadiq 57) by seven wickets

Syresham ­144-7 (Sam Rowe 44no) beat Byfield 142 all out by three wickets

Thornborough 90-4 beat Woodford Halse 88 all out by six wickets

Wroxton 106-4 beat Finmere 104 all out (Zulfiqar Hussain 4-20, Adnan Ahmed 4-25) by six wickets

XLC Studios Division One: Bodicote 267-4 (D Allen 59, L Symington 58, C Buckingham 46) beat Printers 172 all out by 95 runs

Castlethorpe 136-7 (N Orchard 65no) beat Wicken 132 all out by three wickets

Chipping Warden 97 all out (N Polavarapu 4-24) lost to Hanslope 166-9 (N Polavarapu 56) by 69 runs

Great Northampton 198 all out (Sujith Nair 75, Akhil Joseph 65, Kye Cosby 4-20) beat Evenley IIs 138 all out (Pranav Pavithran 4-19) by 60 runs

Wardington 107 all out lost to Maids Moreton 234 all out (Arun Rajaraman 130) by 127 runs

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs 197-6 (Faizan Ahmed 77no, Rahim Janaid 43) beat Wroxton IIs 195 all out (Husnain Ali 43, Rehan Hussain 5-35) by four wickets

Brackley IIIs 105 all out (Ben Cadigan 4-17) lost to Thornborough IIs 199-3 (Michael Ballinger 105) by 94 runs

Byfield IIs 258-7 (O Brough 75, G Andrews 56, N Grocott 40) beat Syresham IIs 107 all out (O Parkinson 5-25) by 151 runs

Preston Bissett 162 all out (Zash Vaz 49, Luke Page 49, Robin Kunjumon 5-15) lost to Great Northampton IIs 164-6 by four wickets

Woodford Halse IIs 211 all out (Faisal Ahmed 93, Waqas Nasimi 5-42) lost to Crown 276-4 (Gary Chapman 128, Abdul Rahim 67, Ateeq Ahmed 4-58) by 65 runs

Tuesday, June 3

Northants Cricket League

T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Earls Barton 150-6 (Callum Ward 47, Charlie Lawrence 45no, Harry Middleton 2-14, Dan Bowmer 2024) beat Sun Hardingstone 131-9 (Jack Larkin 54, Charlie Lawrence 3-16, Callum Ward 3-17) by 19 runs

Northampton Saints 170-7 (C Du Plessis 77, B Carrick 2-29) beat Brixworth 108 all out (L Perrin 27, J Anthony 3-34, C Du Plessis 2-12) by 62 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone 110 all out (J Solomons 31, G Briddon 4-23, B Packman 2-10, J Garrard 2-10) beat Bugbrooke 107 all out (Z Babar 24no, J Solomons 3-17, Brian Motezu 3-24) by three runs

Stony Stratford IIs 151-7 (Joseph McCallum 38, Asad Awan 35, Harvey Banks 3-27, Karan Parmer 2-41) lost to Horton House 174-3 (James Watson 86) by 23 runs

Wollaston 70-5 (Ashton Musgrave 38, Hitesh Gorania 2-13) beat Great Houghton 67 all out (Harry Green 3-13, Harry Broome 2-11, Jake Morrissey 2-11, Alex Lawes 2-13) by five wickets

T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Burton Latimer 129-6 (Y Mendis 39, L Odell 33, J Peel 3-23, B Parsons 2-16) beat Irthlingborough Town 123-8 (J Stevenson 36, S Sartain 3-17, Y Mendis 2-14, D Hanney 2-24) by six wickets

Finedon Dolben IIs 215-4 (Shaynan Patel 118, Elliortt West 46, Harsh Patel 2-54) beat Wellingborough Indians 188-8 (Pritam Patel 68, Chintamani Satpute 36, Shaynan Patel 2-34, Owen West 2-38) by 27 runs

Great Oakley 129 all out (Fraser Glover 4-25, Ryan Jenkins 2-6) lost to Weldon 158-4 (Luke Cummins 50) by 29 runs

Kettering Town IIs 134 all out (Thomas Stoker 4-27, Will Groenland 2-22) lost to Thrapston 135-4 (Jack Garner-Dart 73no) by six wickets

Old 200-5 (David Hornby 74, Henry Dent 54, Declan Ryan 34, Viral Shah 2-11) beat Isham 71 all out (Andy Hayward 5-15, Michael Cawley 2-14) by 129 runs

Wellingborough Town 149-8 (S Coleman 76, J Esler 3-29, L Flecknor 2-28) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 179 all out (B Roberts 78, C Moore 32, W Farrar 5-37, T Howes 2-22) by 30 runs

​Fixtures

​Saturday, June 7

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town v Kettering Town; Finedon Dolben v Geddington; Oundle Town v Old Northamptonians; Peterborough Town v Kislingbury Temperance; Rushden and Higham Town v Stony Stratford

Division One: Irthlingborough Town v Wellingborough Town; Loddington & Mawsley v Peterborough Town IIs; Overstone Park v Horton House; Thrapston v Brixworth; Weekley & Warkton v Haddon; Wollaston v Burton Latimer

Division Two: Brigstock v Finedon Dolben IIs; Brixworth IIs v Oundle Town IIs; Earls Barton v Wollaston IIs; Rothwell Town v Barby; Stony Stratford IIs v Northampton Saints; Wellingborough Indians v Weldon

Division Three: Bowden v Westcroft; Heyford v Overstone Park IIs; Old v Podington; Old Northamptonians IIs v Wellingborough OGs; Spencer Bruerne v Bold Dragoon; Sun Hardingstone v Great Houghton

Division Four: Cogenhoe v Thurleigh; Great Oakley v Wellingborough Indians IIs; New Bradwell v Carrib United; Northampton Saints IIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIs; Olney Town v Old Northamptonians IIIs; St.Crispin & Harlestone v S & L Corby

Division Five: Bedford v MK Air; Burton Latimer IIs v Long Buckby; Finedon Dolben IIIs v Raunds Town; Kettering Town IIs v Bugbrooke; Wellingborough Town IIs v Loddington & Mawsley IIs; Willoughby v North Crawley

Division Six: Barby IIs v Thrapston IIs; Geddington IIs v Desborough Town IIs; Overstone Park IIIs v Stony Stratford IIIs; S & L Corby IIs v St Crispin & Harlestone IIs; Towcestrians v Mears Ashby; Westcroft IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v Yelvertoft; Haddon IIs v Bowden IIs; Horton House IIs v New Bradwell IIs; Kettering Town IIIs v Irchester; Old Northamptonians IVs v Irthlingborough Town IIs; Rushton v Old IIs

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v Earls Barton IIs; Kislingbury Temperance IIs v Brixworth IIIs; North Crawley IIs v Burton Latimer IIIs; Podington IIs v Dunchurch & Bilton; Wellingborough OGs IIs v Gretton; Westcroft IIIs v Olney Town IIs

Division Nine: Carrib United IIs v Rothwell Town IIs; Isham v Bugbrooke IIs; MK Air IIs v Heyford IIs; St Michaels v St.Crispin & Harlestone IIIs; Stony Stratford IVs v Wollaston IIIs

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs v Kettering Town IVs; Horton House IIIs v Towcestrians IIs; Long Buckby IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs; Oundle Town IIIs v Finedon Dolben IVs

Division 11: Geddington IIIs v Brigstock IIs; Mears Ashby IIs v Northampton Saints IIIs; Raunds Town IIs v Barton Seagrave; St Crispin & Harlestone IVs v Sun Hardingstone IIs; Weldon IIs v Thrapston IIIs

Division 12: Barby IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton IIs v Cogenhoe IIs; Pytchley v S & L Corby IIIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIIs v Haddon IIIs; Stony Stratford Vs v Great Oakley IIs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Isham IIs; Bugbrooke IIIs v Old IIIs; Burton Latimer IVs v Willoughby IIs; Towcestrians IIIs v Northampton Saints IVs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v Overstone Park IVs; Great Oakley IIIs v Horton House IVs; S & L Corby IVs v Old Northamptonians Vs; Thrapston IVs v Kettering Town Vs; Yelvertoft IIs v Braunston Paddox IIs

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v MK Air IIIs; Irthlingborough Town IIIs v North Crawley IIIs; Spencer Bruerne IIIs v Barby IVs; Weldon IIIs v Grange Park IIs; Wellingborough Indians IIIs v Haddon IVs

South Northants Cricket League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Byfield v Thornborough; Evenley v Banbury Lions; Finmere v Woodford Halse; Kings Sutton v Syresham; Sibford v Wroxton

XLC Print Studios Division One: Bodicote v Hanslope; Chipping Warden v Evenley IIs; Great Northampton v Castlethorpe; Printers v Wardington; Wicken v Maids Moreton

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs v Crown; Brackley IIIs v Woodford Halse IIs; Preston Bissett v Syresham IIs; Thornborough IIs v Great Northampton IIs; Wroxton IIs v Byfield IIs

Tuesday, June 10

Northants Cricket League

T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Bugbrooke v Brixworth; Earls Barton v Wollaston; Great Houghton v Northampton Saints; Horton House v MK Air; Overstone Park v Sun Hardingstone; Spencer Bruerne v Stony Stratford IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone v Haddon

T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Irthlingborough Town v Wellingborough Town; Isham v Great Oakley; Loddington & Mawsley v Kettering Town IIs; Weekley & Warkton v Burton Latimer; Weldon v Finedon Dolben IIs; Wellingborough Indians v Old​

Wednesday, June 11

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Finedon Dolben v Northampton Saints; Haddon v Irthlingborough Town; Horton House Red v Thrapston Green; Kettering Town v Geddington; Old v Brixworth; Thrapston Yellow v Overstone Park