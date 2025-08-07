CRICKET SPECIAL: Maslen and Scott star as title winners Thrapston round off campaign with big victory

Action from Overstone Park's NCL Division One win over Weekley & Warkton (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Thrapston Yellow wrapped up their title-winning campaign in the Northants Cricket League Midweek Women’s League with an emphatic 90-run win over Horton House Red.

Ruby Maslen hit an unbeaten 38 as Thrapston made 107 all out, with K Potter claiming four for seven for Horton.

That was a great effort, but she was outdone by Thrapston’s Rosie Scott, who bagged an amazing six for seven as Horton were rushed out for just 17!

Thrapston Green and Saints both finished on 205 points in second and third.

Green ended their season with a seven-wicket win over Horton House Blue, while Saints thumped Geddington by 98 runs.

Saints made 153 for one with Erin Cooper (36rno), Megan Hanmer (35rno) and Honor Austin (35rno) all in the runs, with Austinthen taking four for seven as Geddington were dismissed for 51, despite 24 from Lucy Raubenheimer.

Finedon Dolben got back to winning ways in the NCL Premier Division as they cruised past Kislingbury Temperance by 138 runs.

Ewan Cox hit 108 and Daniel Bendon 47 as the leaders and reigning champions made 245 all out, with Ben Swingler claiming four for 36.

That total proved more than sufficient, as Kisl were then rushed out for just 107, with Jack Fuller taking four for 28.

The win keeps Finedon 17 points clear of second-placed Peterborough who beat Rushden & Higham Town by 77 runs.

Oundle stay third and a further 14 points back after they thumped Desborough Town by 103 runs.

Harrison Craig hit 87 and Sam Batten 68 as Oundle posted 250 for nine, with Archire Redfern claiming four for 22.

Bertie Case then got to work with the ball, bagging five for 42 as Desborough were bowled out for 147.

There looks to be no stopping Loddington & Mawlsey as they took another step towards promotion to the Premier Division with a seven-wicket win over Brixworth in NCL Division One.

Brixworth throught they were in the game after Thomas Stanbridge's 79 steered them to 227 all out.

But that proved to be no problem for leaders Loddington, as Chris Moore’s 103 saw them to 230 for three and victory.

Loddington have a 26-point advantage over second-placed Overstone Park, who were nine-wicket winners over Weekley & Warkton, Harry Gouldstone hitting 68 not out to see his side to 95 for one to ease past Weekley’s 91 all out.

It was a great day for Northampton Saints as they opened up a 27-point lead at the top of the NCL Division Two.

Saints were big 199-run winners over Brixworth IIs, and at the same time title rivals Barby suffered a 38-run defeat at Weldon.

Liam Bligh was the star with the bat for Saints, hitting 121 as they made 288 all out, with Robbie Austin (34) and Oli Chamberlain (33) supporting.

Lewis Shelton and Jake Baldwin then both claimed three wickets as Brixworth were rushed out for just 89.

Barby look to be running out of steam when it matters most, and they were struggling once Weldon totalled 264 all out on Saturday, with Luke Cummins hammering 123 to offset to huge effort of Will Hamilton who claimed six for 48.

Barby looked well set at 134 for two in reply as Hamilton hit 53 and Will Sinclair 34, but they then collapsoed to 226 all out despite 40 from Augustus Wenham. Cummins added to his century with four for 41.

Results

Wednesday, July 30

Northants Cricket League

Midweek Women's League: Finedon Dolben 124-3 (G Mears 38rno, A Done 31no, H Dent 2-19) beat Old 123-2 (O Richardson 35rno, E Blount 2-15) by four wickets

Haddon 103-4 (E Newbould 38rno, A Kingstone 2-19) lost to Kettering Town 105-1 (C Bennett 35rno, H McCulley 28no) by six wickets

Horton House Blue 45-6 (E Brown 2-9) lost to Thrapston Green 49-0 (J Ackroyd 30no) by seven wickets

Northampton Saints 153-1 (Erin Cooper 36rno, Megan Hanmer 35rno, Honor Austin 35rno) beat Geddington 51 all out (Lucy Raubenheimer 24, Honor Austin 4-7) by 102 runs

Overstone Park 164-5 (Sammy McLaughlin 35rno, Francesca Beale 31, Dani Austin 3-17) beat 137-6 (Kara Ray 36no, Amelia Flaunty 2-16, Jess Reeve 2-25) by 27 runs

Thrapston Yellow 107 all out (R Maslen 38no, K Potter 4-7, C Hawksworth 2-28) beat Horton House Red 17 all out (R Scott 6-7) by 90 runs

Saturday, August 2

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town 147 all out (Bertie Case 5-42) lost to Oundle Town 250-9 (Harrison Craig 87, Sam Batten 68, Archie Redfern 4-22) by 103 runs

Finedon Dolben 245 all out (Ewan Cox 108, Daniel Bendon 47, Ben Swingler 4-36) beat Kislingbury Temperance 107 all out (Jack Fuller 4-28) by 138 runs

Geddington 136 all out (Joshua Knight 62, Farhad Hassan 7-53) lost to Stony Stratford 137-6 (Rowan Carstensen 68) by four wickets

Kettering Town 179 all out (G Kooner 49) lost to Old Northamptonians 180-5 (Harry Vesty 84no) by five wickets

Rushden and Higham Town 146 all out lost to Peterborough Town 223 all out (Josh Smith 97) by 77 runs​

Division One: Irthlingborough Town 88 all out lost to Burton Latimer 89-1 (Chris Harrison 52no) by nine wickets

Loddington & Mawsley 230-3 (Charles Moore 103) beat Brixworth 227 all out (Thomas Stanbridge 79) by seven wickets

Peterborough Town IIs 293-6 (S Subramonian 127, B Ganesan 48, N Haider 40) beat Horton House 164 all out (N Haider 4-31) by 129 runs

Weekley & Warkton 91 all out (A Rennie 4-0, Benjamin Sales 4-22) lost to Overstone Park 95-1 (Harry Gouldstone 68no) by nine wickets

Wellingborough Town 167 all out (William Farrar 40, Sean O'Neill-Kerr 6-23) lost to Haddon 169-3 by seven wickets

Wollaston 207 all out tied with Thrapston 207 all out

Division Two: Brixworth 89 all out lost to Northampton Saints 288 all out (Liam Bligh 121) by 199 runs Earls Barton 242-9 (Joe Morton 55no) lost to Rothwell Town 243-7 (Marc Jackson 119, Sam Tully 69) by three wickets Oundle Town IIs 190 all out (Sameer Shah 57, Steve Musgrave 4-26) lost to Wollaston IIs 298-4 (Matthew Jones 118, Cameron Thom 77)by 108 runs Stony Stratford IIs 235 all out (Oscar Watson 50, Jeet Patel 43, Rohit Kutemate 41, Jamie Delargy 4-42) beat Brigstock 184 all out (George Groenland 42, Joseph McCallum 4-20) by 51 runs Weldon 264 all out (Luke Cummins 123, Will Hamilton 6-48) beat Barby 226 all out (Will Hamilton 53, Augustus Wenham 40 Luke Cummins 4-41) by 38 runs Wellingborough Indians 225-9 (P Patel 55no, A Nagarkar 41, D Morse 4-51) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 223-7 (D Hewage 62, E West 45) by one wicket

​Division Three: Bowden 219-8 (F Finnemore 49, B Elston4-60) beat Old 202 all out (B Street 79, H Wilford 4-30) by 17 runs Old Northamptonians IIs 163-3 (Martyn Cory 64no) beat Bold Dragoon 162 all out (D Kelly 55) by seven wickets Overstone Park IIs 220-9 (Noah Cloete 51, Krish M Bhatt 41) lost to Westcroft 233-7 (Huzaifa Abdullah 67, Sabir Beharami 56, Zaheer Khan 43no) by 13 runs Sun Hardingstone 125-5 (A Piper 50no) beat Spencer Bruerne 120 all out (J Collins 68) by five wickets Wellingborough OGs 189-5 beat Podington 188 all out by five wickets

Division Four: Cogenhoe 168 all out lost to S & L Corby 169-9 (P Francis 59, A Lee-Brown 4-38) by one wicket

Northampton Saints IIs 184-9 (J Peaks 52, N Bell 40no) beat Great Oakley 145 all out (N De Brito 5-24) by 39 runs

Olney Town 77-2 (Dan Robinson 47no) beat Carrib United 76 all out (Josh Selvey 6-20) by eight wickets

St Crispin & Harlestone 216-9 (Martin Quenby 53, Blake Macleod 40no) lost to New Bradwell 219-8 (Najeeb Akram 61, Joshua Hobson 48no) by two wickets

Thurleigh 101 all out beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 55 all out (B Willerton 6-25, R Pryor 4-25) by 46 runs

Division Five: Burton Latimer IIs 219 all out beat Wellingborough Town IIs 146 all out by 73 runs

Finedon Dolben IIIs 122 all out (Joel Baker 4-34) lost to North Crawley 123-7 by three wickets

MK Air 100-2 (Sumeet Sharma 43) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 99 all out by eight wickets

Raunds Town v Long Buckby - Long Buckby win

Willoughby 243-7 (Chaitanya Kurusala 83, Zachary Purdie 4-44) beat Kettering Town IIs 242-9 (Brayden Billington 62, Jacob Pepper 41no) by three wickets

Division Six: Barby IIs 240 all out (Robert Dow 111) lost to Mears Ashby 256 all out (Muhammad Saram 86, Matthew Hobson 44, Joseph Fisher 4-57) by 16 runs

Overstone Park IIIs 221-9 beat Weekley & Warkton IIs 95-9 by 126 runs

S & L Corby IIs 118 all out (Dominic Wardle 6-13) lost to Geddington IIs 119-5 (Bradley Armer 48) by five wickets

Stony Stratford IIIs 145-4 (J Iseton 52) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 142-8 by six wickets

Thrapston IIs 284-4 (O Whiteman 102no, R Wright 69, T Stoker 58no) beat Desborough Town IIs 85 all out by 199 runs

Westcroft IIs 139 all out (U Shaikh 59, G Cockerill 4-38) lost to Towcestrians 181-7 (Q Allen 53no, R Kightley 48) by 42 runs

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs v Kettering Town IIIs - Great Houghton conceded

Haddon IIs 130-1 (Jason Helmn 73no) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 129 all out by nine wickets

Horton House IIs 254-6 (H Bennett-Sulsh 77, C Reilly 49, A Richardson 42) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 255-8 (B Alexander 55, D Van Rooyen 47) by two wickets

New Bradwell IIs 273-7 beat Irchester 238-6 by 35 runs

Old IIs 120 all out lost to Yelvertoft 224-8 (Clayton Gonsalves 64, Satya Sanikommu 47) by 104 runs

Rushton 176-5 (Steven Panter 59no, Cameron Thompson 56) beat Bowden IIs 174-6 (Michael Brammer 69no) by five wickets

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 164 all out (Prabhakar Golla 61) lost to Wellingborough OGs IIs 198-8 (Rudath Kapugeekiyana 46) by 34 runs

Brixworth IIIs 163-3 (Michael Kemp 78) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 161 all out (Keiran Gardiner 4-29) by seven wickets

Dunchurch & Bilton 152-4 (Jay Singh 58no, Matthew Garrett 42) beat Olney Town IIs 151 all out (Luke Richardson 54, Matt Bacon 42, Scott Noble 4-21, Jay Singh 4-50) by six wickets

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 92-5 beat Earls Barton IIs 91 all out (Andy Devonshire 6-10) by five wickets

North Crawley IIs 266-7 (Soumya Bala 63, Ben Dunkley 57) beat Westcroft IIIs 213 all out (Ijaz Hussain 51) by 53 runs

Podington IIs 205-7 (W Chambers 56, K Polley 4-54) lost to Gretton 206-8 (L Park 79, T Hart 4-44) by two wickets

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs 232-6 (D Starmer 108, M Macleod 56) beat Wollaston IIIs 194-9 (I Singleton 73) by 38 runs

Carrib United IIs 120-9 beat Heyford IIs 114 all out (Akhtar Ali 4-44) by six runs

Isham 178 all out (T Robinson 42, C Barton 40) lost to Stony Stratford IVs 179-7 (A Patel 52, R Acharya 41) by three wickets

Rothwell Town IIs 147-9 (S O'Brien 56) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 115 all out (F Voss 6-12) by 32 runs

St Michaels 182-5 (Shafeek Shamsudheen 87) beat MK Air IIs 177 all out (Ashok K Govada 61, Obadifullah Abid 4-52) by five wickets

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs 184-8 (Jason Williams 54no, James Hurrell 50) beat Finedon Dolben IVs 153-9 (Mark Denton 85no, Paul Jennings 4-24) by 31 runs

Horton House IIIs 163-9 (Amos Awaghade 56, James Hawksworth 42) lost to Grange Park 167-6 (Syed Kazmi 42no) by four wickets

Long Buckby IIs 286-4 (Sai Sreekar 170, Gary Church 86no) lost to Oundle Town IIIs 290-9 (Gavin Clay 160no, Tom Costello 73) by one wicket

Towcestrians IIs 72-0 beat Weekley & Warkton IIIs 68 all out by 10 wickets

Kettering Town Ivs 229-6 (D Folgate 53, G Massimo 43) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 160 all out (S Amiri 69) by 69 runs

Division 11: Brigstock IIs 78-1 beat Barton Seagrave 74 all out (Irfan Ashraf 4-35) by nine wickets

Geddington IIIs 174 all out beat Raunds Town IIs 167 all out (Jayden Hawkes 45) by seven runs

Mears Ashby IIs 174 all out (Irfan Bhatti 44, Darren Hall 4-17) lost to Thrapston IIIs 176-3 (Ffrancon Williams 66no, Jeremy Burdett 58) by seven wickets

Northampton Saints IIIs 219-4 (Ian Hughes 71, Shabaan Saghir 55) beat Sun Hardingstone IIs 146-9 (Lee Bennett 43) by 73 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 149-9 (Elliott Slinn 41) lost to Weldon IIs 151-4 (William Hay 43no, Matthew Hay 41) by six wickets

Division 12: Barby IIIs 131-3 (Simon Devaney 66) beat Pytchley 129 all out (Benjamin Fell 51, Philip Beagley 4-25) by seven wickets

Great Oakley IIs 113-4 (Andy Ward 59) beat Haddon IIIs 110 all out (Damon Page 5-35) by six wickets

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 248-4 (Scott James Russell 71, Anthony Jupp 68, Gareth Griffiths 59) beat Dunchurch & Bilton IIs 150 all out (Rob Burdett 70) by 98 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 69 all out (C Connelly 5-19) lost to S & L Corby IIIs 94 all out (B Darling 4-14) by 25 runs

Stony Stratford Vs 90-3 (Nirvaan Gupta 47) beat Cogenhoe IIs 89 all out (Kian Tigdoli 4-21) by seven wickets

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs 270-5 (Richard Hook 128, Darren Parke 46) beat Northampton Saints IVs 207-9 (Harry Humpherston 63, Keith Halford 48, Luciano Panariello 42, Ciaran Thomas 5-51) by 63 runs

Burton Latimer IVs 107-1 (Simon Jolley 55) beat Towcestrians IIIs 104 all out (Christian Sinden 4-15) by nine wickets

Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 131-8 (Stuart Gill 44no, Daniel Chown 4-21) beat Isham IIs 130 all out by two wickets

Old IIIs 110 all out lost to Willoughby IIs 309-6 (Vikas Sangwan 110, Yash Sanghani 66, Nikesh Mistry 44no) by 199 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 123-5 lost to Brixworth IVs 125-7 (David Bodily 50no) by three wickets

Division 14: Kettering Town Vs 127 all out (Colin Scott 4-31) lost to Braunston Paddox IIs 201 all out (Colin Scott 76) by 74 runs

Old Northamptonians Vs 99 all out (Vipul Patel 5-20) lost to Horton House IVs 139-9 (Devkrrish Satheesh 59, Derek Krajewski 4-29) by 40 runs

S & L Corby IVs 208-5 (Gary Harrison 87, Mick Pearce 57) beat Great Oakley IIIs 191 all out (Harminder Sehra 4-42) by 17 runs

Thrapston IVs 180-6 (Mike Coyne 45, Duncan McCourt 44) lost to Overstone Park IVs 181-2 (Harry Brown 95no, Luca Carlier 40no) by eight wickets

Yelvertoft IIs 209-2 (Aswyn Reddy Vonteddu 108, Bobby Bollu 48no) beat Bowden IIIs 205 all out (Bobby Bollu 4-38) by eight wickets

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs 53 all out (Louis Cacault 4-11) lost to Rushton IIs 57-3 by seven wickets

MK Air IIIs 157 all out (S Dandy 41, G Phipps 4-19) beat Barby IVs 136-9 by 21 runs

Weldon IIIs 134 all out (Shashikanth Kola 69) lost to North Crawley IIIs 135-4 by six wickets

Wellingborough Indians IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs - Spencer Bruerne conceded

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Byfield 189 all out (Tom Campbell 53, Luke Mitson 4-39) lost to Syresham 222-4 (Jack Beasley 87no) by 32 runs

Finmere 155-2 (Ed Odley 65no, Tommy Coe 53) beat Wroxton 151 all out (Basit Ahmed 67) by eight wickets

Kings Sutton 80-4 beat Evenley 76 all out (Ryan Omar 4-20, Henry Whitehouse 4-21) by six wickets

Sibford 159-1 (Tom Wood 84rno, Stuart Burgess 41no) beat Banbury Lions 158 all out (Saim Hussain 66, Edward Frape 4-44) by nine wickets

Woodford Halse 192 all out (Ozz Kee 80no) lost to Thornborough 193-5 (Harish Krishnamurthy 84) by five wickets

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Evenley IIs 164 all out (Ananthu Sivasankarapillai 4-26) lost to Great Northampton 222 all out (Anish Kanjiramattathil Paul 64, Tom Darby 5-52) by 58 runs

Hanslope 148-8 beat Chipping Warden 146 all out by two wickets

Maids Moreton v Wardington - Wardington conceded

Printers 170-2 (R Field 69) beat Bodicote 168-8 by eight wickets

Wicken 191-7 beat Castlethorpe 146 all out by 45 runs

Division Two: Crown 288-6 (Aditya Aggarwal 70, Sumit Ganju 56, Ashish Sachdeva 47) beat Woodford Halse IIs 176 all out by 112 runs

Great Northampton IIs 232 all out (Pranav Pavithran 59) beat Preston Bissett 110 all out by 132 runs

Syresham IIs 156 all out lost to Byfield IIs 157-6 by four wickets

Thornborough IIs 187-6 (Ian McStraw 57) beat Brackley IIIs 182-9 (Mo Bokhari 52no, Zac Taylor 4-30) by five runs

Wroxton IIs 285-7 (A Cheema 52, M Zain 44, W Naseer 41no) beat Banbury Lions IIs 225-4 (F Ahmed 74, S Sami 61no) by 60 runs

Fixtures

Saturday, August 9

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Geddington v Finedon Dolben; Kettering Town v Desborough Town; Kislingbury Temperance v Peterborough Town; Old Northamptonians v Oundle Town; Stony Stratford v Rushden and Higham Town

Division One: Brixworth v Thrapston; Burton Latimer v Wollaston; Haddon v Weekley & Warkton; Horton House v Overstone Park; Peterborough Town IIs v Loddington & Mawsley; Wellingborough Town v Irthlingborough Town

Division Two: Barby v Rothwell Town; Finedon Dolben IIs v Brigstock; Northampton Saints v Stony Stratford IIs; Oundle Town IIs v Brixworth IIs; Weldon v Wellingborough Indians; Wollaston IIs v Earls Barton

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Spencer Bruerne; Great Houghton v Sun Hardingstone: Overstone Park IIs v Heyford; Podington v Old; Wellingborough OGs v Old Northamptonians IIs; Westcroft v Bowden

Division Four: Carrib United v New Bradwell; Old Northamptonians IIIs v Olney Town; Rushden and Higham Town IIs v Northampton Saints IIs; S & L Corby v St Crispin & Harlestone; Thurleigh v Cogenhoe; Wellingborough Indians IIs v Great Oakley

Division Five: Bugbrooke v Kettering Town IIs; Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Wellingborough Town IIs; Long Buckby v Burton Latimer IIs; North Crawley v Willoughby; Raunds Town v Finedon Dolben IIIs

Division Six: Desborough Town IIs v Geddington IIs; Mears Ashby v Towcestrians; St Crispin & Harlestone IIs v S & L Corby IIs; Stony Stratford IIIs v Overstone Park IIIs; Thrapston IIs v Barby IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIs v Westcroft IIs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v Haddon IIs; Irchester v Kettering Town IIIs; Irthlingborough Town IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs; New Bradwell IIs v Horton House IIs; Old IIs v Rushton; Yelvertoft v Great Houghton IIs

Division Eight: Brixworth IIIs v Kislingbury Temperance IIs; Burton Latimer IIIs v North Crawley IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton v Podington IIs; Earls Barton IIs v Braunston Paddox; Gretton v Wellingborough OGs IIs; Olney Town IIs v Westcroft IIIs

Division Nine: Bugbrooke IIs v Isham; Heyford IIs v MK Air IIs; Rothwell Town IIs v Carrib United IIs; St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs v St Michael's; Wollaston IIIs v Stony Stratford IVs

Division 10: Finedon Dolben IVs v Oundle Town IIIs; Kettering Town IVs v Bold Dragoon IIs; Towcestrians IIs v Horton House IIIs; Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Grange Park; Wellingborough Town IIIs v Long Buckby IIs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave v Raunds Town IIs; Brigstock IIs v Geddington IIIs; Northampton Saints IIIs v Mears Ashby IIs; Sun Hardingstone IIs v St rispin & Harlestone IVs; Thrapston IIIs v Weldon IIs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs v Dunchurch & Bilton IIs; Great Oakley IIs v Stony Stratford Vs; Haddon IIIs v Rushden and Higham Town IIIs; S & L Corby IIIs v Pytchley; Spencer Bruerne IIs v Barby IIIs

Division 13: Isham IIs v Brixworth IVs; Kislingbury Temperance IIIs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs; Northampton Saints IVs v Towcestrians IIIs; Old IIIs v Bugbrooke IIIs; Willoughby IIs v Burton Latimer IVs

Division 14: Braunston Paddox IIs v Yelvertoft IIs; Horton House IVs v Great Oakley IIIs; Old Northamptonians Vs v S & L Corby IVs; Overstone Park IVs v Bowden IIIs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs; Grange Park IIs v Weldon IIIs; MK Air IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs; North Crawley IIIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions v Evenley; Syresham v Kings Sutton; Thornborough v Byfield; Woodford Halse v Finmere; Wroxton v Sibford

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Castlethorpe v Great Northampton; Evenley IIs v Chipping Warden; Hanslope v Bodicote; Maids Moreton v Wicken;Wardington v Printers

Division Two: Brackley IIIs v Woodford Halse IIs; Byfield IIs v Wroxton IIs; Crown v Banbury Lions IIs; Great Northampton IIs v Thornborough IIs; Preston Bissett v Syresham IIs; Thornborough IIs v Byfield IIs

