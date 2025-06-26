CRICKET SPECIAL: Dilshan delivers for ONs as champions Finedon extend their lead

Wicket-taking action from Rushton's nine-wicket NCL defeat at the hands of Yelvertoft on Saturday (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

​Dilshan Kanchana's sparkling century proved to be the main difference as Peterborough Town's title hopes were hit hard as they lost by 24 runs to Old Northamptonians in the Northants Cricket League Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Kanchana made 127 not out from 102 balls, hitting 14 fours and one six, as ONs posted 286 for nine, with Jamie Dunk supporting with 45.

Borough were cruising at 189 for two with David Clarke (71) and Zeeshan Manzoor (55) in the runs, but then collapsed to 262 all out, with Shivasurya Arun Krishna and Sikandar Rizwan getting three wickets each.

​Finedon Dolben will go into the break for the T20 Championship sitting pretty at the top of the premier.

​The reigning champions are 36 points clear at the top after they beat Stony Stratford, and closest rivals Peterborough and Oundle Town both lost.

Danidu Hewage hit 38 not out and Sean Davis 34 as Finedon made 208 (Farhad Hassan 4-33).

The modest total proved to be enough as Stony were bowled out for 128, with Daniel Bendon taking three for 35 and Vedant Somal three for 13.

​Rushden & Higham Town claimed a high-scoring 12-run win over third-placed Oundle.

Yelvertoft celebrate a wicket in their win over Rushton (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Ewan Hughes Rowlands top-scored with 56 and he received strong support from Ben Paine (47) and Ollie Thaker (41) as Rushden racked up 298 for nine, with Harrison Craig claiming four for 51.

Oundle gave the chase a go with Will Park hitting 62 and Sam Batten 52, but they fell short as they were bowled out for 286 with just two balls of the match remaining.

George Earl and Ben Paine each bagged three wickets apiece for Rushden.

​Jack Bates hit a quickfire unbeaten century as Geddington cruised to a nine-wicket victory over rock-bottom Kettering Town.

Loddington & Mawsley celebrate their dramatic National Village Cup fifth round win (Picture: Finbarr Carroll)

Munir Ur Rehman Tanzil was the main man with the ball as he claimed five for 29 as Kettering collapsed from 89 for one to 167 all out, with James Parker top-scoring with 35.

Bates then hit 113 not out from 94 balls as he eased his side to 168 for one in 28 overs, with support coming from Matt Taylor (39).

Desborough were bowled out for 162 as they lost to Kislingbury Temperance by seven wickets.

​​Second-placed Northampton Saints maintained their title push in NCL Division Two as they secured a 98-run win over Wellingborough Indians.

Finley Shelton made 54, Lewis Shelton 48 and Shravan Bhatt 45 as Saints recovered from 117 for six to post 210 all out.

That was too many for Indians, who had no answer to the bowling of Oli Chamberlain (4-26) as they were dismissed for just 112, with Lewis Shelton chipping in with three for 19.

Leaders Barby were 100-run winners at Brigstock and stay 12 points clear at the top.

​Liam Souster produced a great all-round performance to inspire Podington to a 76-run win over Spencer Bruerne in division three.

First he shone with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 78 to support Charlie Saxby, who hit 90 as Podington posted 257 for seven in their innings.

Robert Tootell led Bruerne's run chase with 79 from 75 balls, but it was to be in vain as Souster claimed four for 48 to bowl them out for 181.

Ian Hart did his bit by taking three for 50 and Tom Ison two for 29.

Loddington & Mawsley are into the last 16 of the National Village Cup after a thrilling last-over fifth round win against Aston Ingham on Sunday.

Chasing Aston's 222 for four, Loddington got home with three wickets and just three balls to spare, as they made 223 for seven to set up a clash at Dumbleton, who are based in Evesham in Worcestershire.

That match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 6.

Against Aston, James Esler was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three for 40, while Alex Gooding hit 100 not out for the visitors.

Loddington stuttered to 25 for two at the start of their reply, but then got going thanks to 61 from Josh Plowright and 41 from Esler.

Crucial contributions from Callum Plowright (37) and Ben Roberts (34) then got them close before Nick Herbert and Lee Hawthorn saw them over the winning line in the final over.

Results

Wednesday, June 18

Northants Cricket League

Women's Midweek League: Brixworth 158 all out (H Schanschieff 35, K Ray 33) tied with Horton House Red 158-2 (E Currie 36rno, K Potter 30no)

Geddington v Old - Old conceded

Horton House Blue 86 all out (Jayne Scott 2-22, Joanne Thurbon 2-25) lost to Thrapston Yellow 146-3 (Beth Talbot 37rno, Grace Owen 36rno) by 60 runs

Irthlingborough Town 95-5 (K Ilbrey 2-10) lost to Kettering Town 98-4 (K Ilbrey 36rno, H McCulley 35rno, L Crowhurst 2-11) by three wickets Northampton Saints 178-1 (M Hanmer 36rno, H Austin 35rno, E Cooper 28no) beat Haddon 112-3 (R Wood 35rno, E Allan 26) by 66 runs

Overstone Park 110-5 (A Flaunty 38rno, A Done 2-14) lost to Finedon Dolben 112-2 (A Done 34, T Armitage 33no) by five wickets

Saturday, June 21

Northants Cricket League

Premier Division: Desborough Town 162 all out lost to Kislingbury Temperance 163-3 (Liam Gough 72) by seven wickets

Finedon Dolben 208 all out (Farhad Hassan 4-33) beat Stony Stratford 128 all out by 80 runs

Geddington 168-1 (Jack Bates 113no) beat Kettering Town 167 all out (Munir Ur Rehman Tanzil 5-29) by nine wickets

Peterborough Town 262 all out (David Clarke 71, Zeeshan Manzoor 55, Josh Smith 46) lost to Old Northamptonians 286-9 (Dilshan Kanchana 127no, Jamie Dubk 45) by 24 runs

Rushden and Higham Town 298-9 (Ewan Hughes Rowlands 56, Ben Paine 47, Ollie Thaker 41, Harrison Craig 4-51) beat Oundle Town 286 all out (Will Park 62, Sam Batten 52) by 12 runs

Division One: Irthlingborough Town 211-9 (Joseph Batten 55) beat Haddon 210 all out (Eddie Button 58, Ben Parsons 4-37) by one wicket

Loddington & Mawsley 213-3 (J Esler 68no, M Levine 43no) beat Burton Latimer 212-9 (J Coleman 71no, L Hawthorn 4-44) by seven wickets

Thrapston 239 all out (Cai Williams 115) lost to Horton House 241-5 (Finlay Moffat 67, Joe Maw 54) by five wickets

Weekley & Warkton 181-9 (Rob Glaysher 5-39) beat Brixworth 145 all out (Dave Walklate 4-17, Jacob Palmer 4-46) by 36 runs

Wellingborough Town 106 all out (Ryan Arnold 40, Rohan Kundaje 4-13) lost to Peterborough Town IIs 172 all out (Balaji Ganesan 74, Kyle Awbery 4-29) by 66 runs

Wollaston 148 all out (Harry Broome 60, Mukesh R. Bhatt 4-33) lost to Overstone Park 149-6 (Harry Gouldstone 48, Krish M Bhatt 42no) by four wickets

Division Two: Brigstock 123 all out (Harry Howell 48, Joseph Fisher 4-19) lost to Barby 223-9 (Craig Scott 59, Zachary Wenham 46no, Will Hamilton 40, Tashwin Lukas 6-41) by 100 runs

Brixworth IIs 231 all out (C Mehta 97, S Musgrave 4-51) lost to Wollaston IIs 232-2 (S Musgrave 103no, E Byrne 47, M Jones 46) by eight wickets

Earls Barton 203 all out (C Ward 79) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 122 all out (C Carroll 56, J McDermott 4-10) by 81 runs

Oundle Town IIs 184 all out (Sameer Shah 47, Fraser Glover 5-27) lost to Weldon 185-2 (Thomas Chenery 81no, Simon Economon 60) by eight wickets

Stony Stratford IIs 249-8 (O Metcalfe 100no) lost to Rothwell Town 252-6 (B Jaftha 95) by four wickets

Wellingborough Indians 112 all out (Oli Chamberlain 4-26) lost to Northampton Saints 210 all out (Finley Shelton 54, Lewis Shelton 48, Shravan Bhatt 45) by 98 runs

Division Three: Bowden 243 all out (Adam Slight 111no, Joshua Bott 49) lost to Bold Dragoon 246-9 (Tom Drake 83, Oliver Lawrence 4-30) by three runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 89-5 beat Great Houghton 88 all out (A Patel 4-28) by five wickets

Overstone Park IIs 236-8 (Alistair Mclaughlin 48, Harshil Kshatri 44) beat OGs 232 all out (Kane Brierley 106, Connor Westland 4-66) by two wickets

Spencer Bruerne 181 all out (Robert Tootell 79, Liam Souster 4-48) lost to Podington 257-7 (Charlie Saxby 90, Liam Souster 78no) by 76 runs

Sun Hardingstone 143 all out (Avadhut Gaikwad 56no, Michael Cawley 4-32) lost to Old 219-9 (Declan Ryan 85, Henry Dent 50, Jamie Denny 49) by 76 runs

Division Four: Cogenhoe 263-5 (Henry Swallow 86, Liam Morrissey 50, Tom Harrison 47) beat Rushden and Higham Town IIs 116 all out (Nick Lester 4-22) by 147 runs

New Bradwell 140-4 (Rizwan Alam 45, Andy Overton 42) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 139 all out (Hari Parekh 47, Wasim Fayyaz 4-3) by six wickets

Northampton Saints IIs 229-7 (Elliot Patterson 103no) beat Carrib United 152 all out (Noel John De Brito 5-37) by 77 runs

Olney Town 99-3 beat S & L Corby 96 all out (J Selvey 4-37) by seven wickets St Crispin & Harlestone 236 all out (B Harris 50) beat Great Oakley 170 all out (J Sazu 5-24) by 66 runs

Thurleigh 268-9 (Sam Richardson 73, Rob Pryor 59, Grant Mohle 40) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 266-4 (Rob White 118no, David White 44, Rob White 5-32) by one wicket

Division Five: Bedford v North Crawley - Bedford conceded

Burton Latimer IIs 249-4 (Leo Sewell 104no, Alan Sewell 56) beat Bugbrooke 241-7 (Ben Tompkins 49, Afaq Babar 40) by eight runs

Finedon Dolben IIIs 149 all out (L Evans 41) lost to Long Buckby 152-6 by four wickets

Kettering Town IIs 303-7 (Harry Tanser 101, Charlie Court 85, Aditya Sharma 40) beat Loddington & Mawsley IIs 213 all out (Scott Ramsay 72, Will Haines 57, Arun Bains 4-48) by 90 runs

Raunds Town 56 all out (Kapil Dubey 4-5) lost to MK Air 266-8 (Prasanna Chandran 57, Santosh Ballary 45) by 210 runs

Willoughby 178 all out (Callum Hanks 41, Sami Amiri 4-38) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 172 all out (Owen Morris 44, Mark Fell 5-36) by six runs

Division Six: Barby IIs 250-6 (R Tarrant 73) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIs 252-4 (J Hart 68no) by six wickets

Overstone Park IIIs 259-7 (R Denton 67, S Yadav 4-33) beat St Crispin & Harlestone IIs 238 all out (J Marshall 88, S Yadav 40) by 21 runs

S & L Corby IIs 235-9 (D Wanshanatha 48, L Fox 48) lost to Mears Ashby 274-5 (M Khan 84, G Reis 57, A Skerrett 49) by 39 runs

Stony Stratford IIIs 214-9 (Stuart Gulliver 71, Jamie Walsh 47) beat Thrapston IIs 210-8 (James York 73, Ryan Wright 44) by four runs

Towcestrians 192 all out (S Panaskar 71) beat Desborough Town IIs 125 all out (H Newby 4-27) by 67 runs

Westcroft IIs v Geddington IIs - Westcroft conceded

Division Seven: Great Houghton IIs 79 all out (R Bisht 40, M Parker 4-32) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 82-3 by seven wickets

Haddon IIs 207-7 (Samuel Helmn 55, Craig Walsh 5-32) beat Kettering Town IIIs 171-6 (Bethany Ascott 58) by 36 runs

Horton House IIs 217-5 (Harvey Banks 91) beat Bowden IIs 214-9 (Fergus Kenny 58, Robert Gomez 56, Samuel Campion 41) by five wickets

Old IIs 270-5 (Athiq Thamby 84, Mark Bocking 44) beat New Bradwell IIs 192-8 (Alex D'Souza 46) by 78 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 191-7 (Gorang Sharma 55no) lost to Irchester 194-7 (Vipul Patel 57) by three wickets

Rushton 155 all out (Hitesh Vadher 41, lost to Yelvertoft 159-1 (Ryno Saayman 73no, Harihiran Mohan 54no) by nine wickets

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox 148 all out (Jordan Shingler 49) lost to Westcroft IIIs 150-8 by two wickets

Brixworth IIIs 411-7 (J Parr 109, Mark Stanbridge 77, K Yeomans 65, C Clyne 43, N Patel 41) beat Dunchurch & Bilton 127 all out (K Yeomans 4-13) by 284 runs

Kislingbury Temperance IIs 251-5 (Rob Thrippleton 115, Shaun Boyson 78no) lost to Burton Latimer IIIs 252-6 (Bailey Villette-Lawman 62no) by four wickets

North Crawley IIs 215-9 (R Nahar 60no, R Nahar 48) beat Gretton 186 all out (R Nahar 66) by 29 runs

Podington IIs 97 all out (Paul Smith 5-13) lost to Earls Barton IIs 202-5 (Chris Ellis 81) by 105 runs

Wellingborough OGs IIs 186-9 (J Walker 56, A Zengerink 4-20) lost to Olney Town IIs 284-4 (M Bacon 116, J Lay 115no) by 98 runs

Division Nine: Carrib United IIs 186-8 (Shahid Bashir 92, Habibur Habib 4-49) lost to St Crispin & Harlestone IIIs 188-9 (James Rockingham 51, Brian Pooley 48) by two runs

Isham 150-3 (Dan Barton 63, Tim Robinson 46) beat Heyford IIs 149-9 (David Hobbs 4-28) by seven wickets

MK Air IIs 112-6 (S Kv 45, R Sharma 45) beat Wollaston IIIs 108 all out (A Kowal 45, V Vishnupanthulu 5-16) by four wickets

Rothwell Town IIs 63 all out (W Howarth 5-28, B Packman 4-26) lost to Bugbrooke IIs 65-3 by seven wickets

St Michael's 157-6 beat Stony Stratford IVs 156 all out (Ruben Mukherjee 51, Malcolm Swann 4-23) by four wickets

Division 10: Bold Dragoon IIs 155-5 (James Hurrell 78no) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 151-8 (Jason Williams 4-28) by five wickets

Horton House IIIs 121 all out (Rob Fraser-Allen 44, Harry Moors 4-16) beat Finedon Dolben IVs 68 all out (Kevin Taylor 4-30) by 53 runs

Kettering Town IVs 186 all out (Harsh Malik 67, Neil Fewtrell 4-29) beat Towcestrians IIs 103 all out (Ben Rae 5-21) by 83 runs

Long Buckby IIs 58 all out (Syed Kazmi 4-8) lost to Grange Park 60-3 by seven wickets

Oundle Town IIIs 261-5 (Sam Gerry 97, Ben Weatherington 53no, David Humphreys 52) beat Weekley & Warkton IIIs 259-7 (William Turner 151, Ralph Mahaffey 58) by five wickets

Division 11: Geddington IIIs 122 all out (B Harvey 74, D Hall 4-24) beat Thrapston IIIs 108 all out by 14 runs

Mears Ashby IIs 189-9 (N Yaqub 44, Z Cheema 4-45) beat Sun Hardingstone IIs 145 all out (Z Cheema 63, J Jayan 4-43) by 44 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 271-5 (P Austin 77no, Dave Shardlow 61) beat Brigstock IIs 126 all out by 145 runs

St Crispin & Harlestone IVs 46 all out (L Caswell 4-5, T De Reuck 4-11) lost to Raunds Town IIs 48-2 by eight wickets

Weldon IIs 208 all out (William Hay 71, Salman Khan 5-28) lost to Barton Seagrave 251-6 (Ben Heyde 114, Ross Calcott 46) by 43 runs

Division 12: Barby IIIs 275-8 (K Pararajasingham 102, E Hanna 49, G Goddard 4-46) lost to Cogenhoe IIs 279-3 (A Lee-Brown 87no, T Redmond 63no, J Quennell 45, R Knight 42) by seven wickets

Great Oakley IIs 211-8 (O Bell 59) beat Spencer Bruerne IIs 175-6 (N Hassan 73, R Irlam 45) by 36 runs

Rushden and Higham Town IIIs 168-0 (Anthony Jupp 103no, Scot James Russell 48no) beat Pytchley 167 all out (Mike Draper 49, Mark Pearson 5-23) by 10 wickets

Stony Stratford Vs 130-6 beat Haddon IIIs 126 all out (Steve Kilsby 45, Z Jones 4-23) by four wickets

Division 13: Bugbrooke IIIs 153-7 lost to Willoughby IIs 287-9 (A Porter 97, R Perry 45, S Dwarapudi 40, S Spruels 4-76) by 134 runs

Burton Latimer IVs 223-5 (Dominic Peck 96no, Liam Sayles 45) beat Brixworth IVs 134 all out (Vinnie Fuoco 4-41) by 89 runs

Old IIIs 103 all out (A Heather 4-26) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIIs 158 all out (A Heather 64, K Nawaz 5-30) by 55 runs

Towcestrians IIIs 195-3 (Sam Newby 71, Chris Terry 58, Andy Roberts 44) beat Isham IIs 192-9 (Nithya Babu 60, CVijay Rathee 42, Andy Roberts 4-25) by seven wickets

Wellingborough OGs IIIs 155-8 (Andrew Brierley 80no) beat Northampton Saints IVs 153-9 by two wickets

Division 14: Bowden IIIs 185-6 (Dave Hall 50) beat Horton House IVs 183-9 (Nick Inwood 44no) by four wickets

Kettering Town Vs 120-6 beat Old Northamptonians Vs 119 all out by four wickets

S & L Corby IVs 131 all out (AJ Eathorne 48, A Flaunty 4-29) lost to Overstone Park IVs 133-6 (C Brown 42) by four wickets

Thrapston IVs 167 all out (Mike Coyne 59, Kurt Shingler 4-14) beat Braunston Paddox IIs 157 all out (Ben Elliot-Brown 4-39) by 10 runs

Yelvertoft IIs 134-4 (B Bollu 44) beat Great Oakley IIIs 133 all out by six wickets

Division 15: Barton Seagrave IIs v North Crawley IIIs - Barton Seagrave conceded Grange Park IIs 220 all out (Alan Firmin 64) lost to MK Air IIIs 221-2 (Sharad Kumar 100no, Samik Dandy 51) by eight wickets

Irthlingborough Town IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIIs - Spencer Bruerne conceded

Weldon IIIs v Haddon IVs - Haddon conceded

Wellingborough Indians IIIs 295-9 (V Kumar 113, M TRR 56) beat Rushton IIs 236-8 (J Roberts 89, J Fletcher 40) by 59 runs

South Northants League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Banbury Lions 117-2 (Danyal Sadiq 69) beat Kings Sutton 113 all out by eight wickets

Byfield 112-1 beat Woodford Halse 111 all out by nine wickets

Sibford 181-8 (C Beaumont-Dark 98) beat Finmere 178-6 (E Odley 80) by two wickets

Thornborough 125 all out (Jeremy Backon 4-17) lost to Evenley 128-5 by five wickets

Wroxton 191-6 (Basit Ahmed 44) beat Syresham 187-7 (Jack Beasley 56) by four wickets

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Bodicote 186 all out (Darren Wyatt 63, Edward Tate 4-31) lost to Castlethorpe 187-8 (Ben Strong 52, Steve Rotton 4-29) by two wickets

Evenley IIs 231-3 (Robbie Turvey 81no, Freddie Walker 73no) beat Hanslope 230-8 (Michael Brown 138, Will Marsh 46no) by seven wickets

Great Northampton 282-8 (Jibin Augustine 72, Renjith Remesh 58, Lino Kandappassery Jacob 41) beat Wicken 231 all out (Ravaj Amanulla 78) by 51 runs

Printers 197-7 (Odhran Imlah 79) beat Maids Moreton 107 all out (Odhran Imlah 4-29) by 90 runs

Wardington 248 all out (F Thame 124) beat Chipping Warden 212-8 (R Dixon 52, K Manley 41) by 36 runs

Division Two: Brackley IIIs 72 all out (Alfie Wilkinson 4-4) lost to Byfield IIs 76-2 by eight wickets

Crown 187-8 (Abdul Rahim 62, Sumit Ganju 41) lost to Wroxton IIs 219 all out (Arslan Cheema 69) by 32 runs

Preston Bissett 276-8 (A Khan 87no) beat Banbury Lions IIs 270-9 (R Janaid 91, S Sami 55, L Page 4-18) by six runs

Syresham IIs 160-9 lost to Great Northampton IIs 161-8 (Nikhil Paul 50, Alias Kurian 41) by two wickets

Woodford Halse IIs 186-7 (Zeeshan Ali 48, Michael Ballinger 4-38) beat Thornborough IIs 184-8 (Michael Ballinger 99) by three wickets

Tuesday, June 24

Northants Cricket League

NCL T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Brixworth 145-5 (Thomas Stanbridge 42, Alex Lacey 30, Jaywin Solomons 2-32) beat St Crispin & Harlestone 85 all out (Rajiv Raval 30, Ben Carrick 2-5, Thomas Stambridge 2-7, Kyran Yeomans 2-16) by 60 runs

Earls Barton 153-4 (L Grant 36, G Mart 31no, J Patching 30) lost to Overstone Park 172-5 (Benjamin Sales 77, C Lawrence 3-37) by 19 runs

Great Houghton 61 all out lost to MK Air 139-8 by 78 runs

Haddon 103-3 (Muhammad Zaid Khalid 46no, Jack Dudleston 30no) beat Sun Hardingstone 101 all out (Daniel Kates 4-25, Ethan Lowry 3-20) by seven wickets

Horton House 95-3 (James Watson 37no, Harry Hunt 2-43) beat Spencer Bruerne 94 all out (Anvit Arkanath 4-24, Stephen Finch 2-19) by seven wickets

Northampton Saints 111-4 beat Bugbrooke 108 all out (B Tompkins 36, N De Britto 3-6, M Ahmed 3-12) by six wickets

NCL T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Burton Latimer 56-3 beat Isham 55 all out by seven wickets

Finedon Dolben IIs 182-6 (Jonny Clarke 84no, Chris Stoker 2-26, Oliver Bennett 2-31) lost to Thrapston 187-3 (Oliver Bennett 77no, Jack Garner-Dart 71, Shaynan Patel 3-12) by five runs

Great Oakley 116-8 (Freddie Harrow 3-18, Ewan Clee 2-27) lost to Weekley & Warkton 129-5 (Jacob Palmer 61, Lee Bell 3-23) by 23 runs

Old 140-9 (D Hornby 54, J Esler 2-18, M Prowse 2-19, C Plowright 2-28, L Flecknor 2-38) lost to Loddington & Mawsley 141-0 (J Esler 73no, C Moore 55no) by 10 wickets

Weldon v Kettering Town IIs - Kettering conceded

Fixtures

Thursday, June 26

South Northants League

Braunston Print Division One T20 KO Cup: Great Northampton v Castlethorpe; Wardington v Wicken

Saturday, June 28

Northants Cricket League

T20 Championship

10 am starts: Kislingbury Temperance v Kettering Town; Old Northamptonians v Geddington; Peterborough Town v Oundle Town; Rushden and Higham Town v Finedon Dolben

1pm starts: Finedon Dolben v Stony Stratford (at Short Stocks); Oundle Town v Oundle v Desborough (at Peterborough)

2pm starts: Kislingbury Temperance v Geddington; Old Notrhamptonians v Kettering

4pm starts: Peterborough v Desborough; Rushden and Higham v Stony Stratford

Division One: Brixworth v Wellingborough; Burton Latimer v Peterborough IIs; Horton House v Haddon; Overstone Park v Irthlingborough; Thrapston v Loddington & Mawsley; Wollaston v Weekley & Warkton

Division Two: Barby v Wollaston IIs; Brigstock v Wellingborough Indians; Finedon Dolben IIs v Oundle IIs; Saints v Weldon; Rothwell Town v Brixworth IIs; Stony Stratford IIs v Earls Barton

Division Three: Bold Dragoon v Overstone Park IIs; Great Houghton v OGs; Old v Heyford ; Podington v Westcroft; Spencer Bruerne v ONs IIs; Sun Hardingstone v Bowden

Division Four: Carrib United v Thurleigh; Great Oakley v Cogenhoe: New Bradwell v Olney Town; S & L Corby v ONs IIIs; St Crispin & Harlestone v Saints IIs; Wellingborough Indians IIs v Rushden and Higham IIs

Division Five: Bugbrooke v Raunds Town; Kettering IIs v Bedford; Loddington & Mawsley IIs v Long Buckby; North Crawley v MK Air; Wellingborough IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs; Willoughby v Burton Latimer IIs

Division Six: Desborough IIs v St Crispin IIs; Geddington IIs v Overstone Park IIIs: Mears Ashby v Stony IIIs; Towcestrians v Barby IIs; Weekley IIs v Thrapston IIs; Westcroft IIs v S & L Corby IIs

Division Seven: Bowden IIs v New Bradwell IIs; Haddon IIs v Great Houghton IIs; Irchester v Yelvertoft; Irthlingborough IIs v Old IIs; Kettering IIIs v Rushton; ONs IVs v Horton House IIs

Division Eight: Braunston Paddox v North Crawley IIs; Earls Barton IIs v Dunchurch & Bilton; Gretton v Brixworth IIIs; Olney Town IIs v Burton Latimer IIIs; OGs IIs v Podington IIs; Westcroft IIIsv Kislingbury IIs

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v Bugbrooke IIs; MK Air IIs v Carrib United IIs; St Michael's v Isham; Stony Stratford IVs v Rothwell IIs; Wollaston IIIs v St.Crispin & Harlestone IIIs

Division 10: Grange Park v Kettering Town IVs; Long Buckby IIs v Horton House IIIs; Oundle Town IIIs v Bold Dragoon IIs; Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Wellingborough IIIs

Division 11: Barton Seagrave v Sun Hardingstone IIs; Raunds Town IIs v Saints IIIs; St Crispin IVs v Geddington IIIs; Thrapston IIIs v Brigstock IIs; Weldon IIs v Mears Ashby IIs

Division 12: Cogenhoe IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs; Dunchurch & Bilton IIs v Stony Stratford Vs; Pytchley v Great Oakley IIs; Rushden and Higham Town IIIs v Barby IIIs; S & L Corby IIIs v Haddon IIIs

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Old IIIs; Burton Latimer IVs v Wellingborough OGs IIIs; Isham IIs v Willoughby IIs; Northampton Saints IVs v Kislingbury Temperance IIIs; Towcestrians IIIs v Bugbrooke IIIs

Division 14: Bowden IIIs v Thrapston IVs; Great Oakley IIIs v Kettering Town Vs; Horton House IVs v Braunston Paddox IIs; Overstone Park IVs v ONs Vs; Yelvertoft IIs v S & L Corby IVs

Division 15: Barby IVs v Haddon IVs; Irthlingborough IIIs v Wellingborough Indians IIIs; North Crawley IIIs v MK Air IIIs; Rushton IIs v Grange Park IIs; Spencer Bruerne IIIs v Weldon IIIs

South Northants Cricket League

Lords Cricket Balls Premier Division: Evenley v Byfield; Finmere v Banbury Lions; Sibford v Kings Sutton; Syresham v Thornborough; Woodford Halse v Wroxton

XLC Print Studio's Division One: Bodicote v Wardington; Chipping Warden v Printers; Hanslope v Great Northampton; Maids Moreton v Castlethorpe; Wicken v Evenley IIs

Division Two: Banbury Lions IIs v Syresham IIs; Byfield IIs v Preston Bissett; Great Northampton IIs v Brackley IIIs; Thornborough IIs v Crown; Wroxton IIs v Woodford Halse IIs

Tuesday, July 1

Northants Cricket League

T20 Cup & Plate Central Group: Brixworth v Haddon; Bugbrooke v Sun Hardingstone; Great Houghton v Earls Barton; Horton v Saints; Overstone v Wollaston; Spencer Bruerne v St Crispin; Stony Stratford IIs v MK Air

T20 Cup & Plate North Group: Irthlingborough v Finedon IIs; Kettering IIs v Wellingborough Indians; Loddington & Mawsley v Burton Latimer; Thrapston v Great Oakley; Weekley & Warkton v Weldon; Wellingborough v Old

Wednesday, July 2

Northants Cricket League

Women's Midweek League: Geddington v Thrapston Green; Horton House Blue v Haddon; Irthlingborough Town v Horton House Red; Old v Saints; Overstone Park v Kettering Town; Thrapston Yellow v Finedon Dolben