He completed his 2022 season in the best possible way after winning both the quad singles and quad doubles titles at the LTA Wheelchair Tennis National Series Finals in Shrewsbury.

It’s the third time since 2018 that Cox has won the quad singles draw, for players affected in three or more limbs, at the National Finals, which bring the curtain down on the LTA domestic calendar of National Series wheelchair tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 36-year-old dropped a total of just three games as he beat Sussex player Nathan Freeman and Warwickshire’s Scott Smith to the title.

Chelveston wheelchair tennis star Gary Cox has had a fine 2022

And, just for good measure, he then linked up with Worcestershire’s Dan Pennington Bridges to clinch the doubles without dropping a game.

“I’m really happy with how I played,” world No.65 Cox said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I played some really good tennis.

"Last time I played Scott was in the final of the Abingdon Futures in 2019 and he beat me 6-2, 6-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I think that shows just how much time and effort I’m putting into my game and it’s great to see it paying off.”

It’s been a stellar season for Cox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been numerous highlights, which included winning his first international doubles title at this’ year’s Abingdon ITF Futures tournament in October.

The Northamptonshire player, who combines his wheelchair tennis career with a part-time job as a model, added: “I’ve had one of the best years, nationally, that I’ve ever had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve also won two National Series draws this year playing against players in the men’s open division and that’s good preparation for international tournaments when I’m playing quad singles and come up against some of the bigger and stronger quads.

“I’ll play all the British (world ranking) tournaments in 2023 and then try and get abroad to some Futures events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s probably the only way I’m going to get my ranking up.