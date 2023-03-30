Cox realises another ambition after receiving the call to represent Great Britain

With two British players ranked above him contending with injuries and unable to play at the sport’s World Team Cup European Qualification, Cox was asked to join a three-main team for the event in Antalya, Turkey and ended three days of competition having played four matches for his country.

“As soon as I got the call from the LTA I snapped up the opportunity just like that,” said Cox, who started playing wheelchair tennis seven years ago.

“It’s been one of my goals ever since I took up wheelchair tennis, so it’s ticked off the bucket list and now I've got my LTA Colour Holder status that's something that no one can take away from me, whether it happens again in the future or not.”

Gary Cox

After supporting his teammates Richard Green and Greg Slade on the opening day of competition, Cox was selected for the next two ties against Turkey and Italy and came agonisingly close to his first win for his country as Great Britain faced Italy in a tie lasting nine hours.

“Friday was such an epic day. We just needed a little bit of luck to turn around all three matches,” added Cox, who won his first set in a Great Britain top before eventually losing out to Italy’s Mario Alfredo Naselli 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

