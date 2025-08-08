County star Alice Bennett earns Great Britain call for European U20 Championships

Northampton runner Alice Bennett, who competes for Kettering Town Harriers, has been selected by GB & NI for the Under-20 Championships in Finland this weekend

Northampton athlete Alice Bennett is celebrating after receiving her first call-up to the Great Britain & Northern Ireland team for the European Under-20 Championships in Tampere in Finland this weekend.

Bennett, who runs for the Kettering Town Harriers, earned her spot in the team, where she will compete in the 800m, after an impressive performance at the England Athletics U20 Championships trial race which was held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham at the weekend.

The runner finished second to Shakira King, who will also compete for GB & NI, along with bronze medallist Bethany Trow.

Despite a delayed start to her season due to a small operation in late March, Bennett has been in great form.

Under the guidance of Luke Gunn at Birmingham University, the former Northampton School for Girls pupil has set a new personal best in the 400m and shaved more than two seconds off her 800m time in recent races.

Her current PB of 2:04.72, while just outside the UK standard, comfortably meets the Euro U20 standard of 2:07.

Bennett said: "I am incredibly honoured and excited to represent Great Britain & Northern Ireland for the first time at the European U20 Championships.

"This was my aim at the beginning of the season and this opportunity means the world to me, especially after overcoming the challenges earlier this season.

"I am grateful for the support from my coaches, team-mates, and family, and I can't wait to compete against the best athletes in Europe in Tampere."

Bennett has previously represented England at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2023 and the Home Countries International in 2024.

Harriers' head endurance coach Shane Smith, who coached Bennett from 2019 to 2024 praised her achievements: "Alice has worked incredibly hard in her first year at Birmingham University.

"She has adapted to a new squad, set-up, and lead coach, as well as the changes that come with university life.

"She has consistently shown her quality over many years, and I am delighted for her. She richly deserves this opportunity, and it will be fantastic to see a Kettering athlete competing on the European stage again."

The tournament runs from Thursday to Sunday, with Bennett and her team-mates running in round one of the 800m at 7pm UK time on Friday evening.

If successful, the 800m final is then staged on Sunday night at 8pm.

The championships will be streamed live on the European Athletics website courtesy of Eurovision Sport.