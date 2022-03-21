Corby's champion Jordan 'waiting on the call' from UFC

Jordan Vucenic says he is “waiting on the call” as he hopes to get his opportunity to fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The Corby MMA star further enhanced his credentials for that call as he successfully defended his Cage Warriors featherweight title in London last weekend.

A big Friday night at the Indigo at the O2 saw ‘The Epidemic’, roared on by thousands of fans, including a huge contingent from Corby, defeat James Hendin by submission in the second round at Cage Warriors 134.

After his four previous victories under the Cage Warriors banner were earned via decision, it was a first stoppage win for Vucenic.

He forced Hendin to tap out to a standing rear-naked choke after 1:36 of the second round of a thrilling contest.

That took Vucenic’s overall professional record to 9-1 and he feels he now deserves that opportunity with the UFC.

“I am just waiting on the call now, I am hoping I have done enough to get the UFC call,” the 26-year-old said.

Jordan Vucenic shows his delight after he defended his Cage Warriors featherweight title. Pictures by Dolly Clew (www.dollyclew.com)

“I was back training the next day and I am just waiting for that call.

“I have given enough to the sport, I believe, to get the chance. I will just have to see what happens.”

Vucenic certainly wasn’t alone on Friday night with his exploits clearly capturing the imagination of his hometown.

A huge turnout from Corby were on hand to witness his latest win while social media was buzzing in the aftermath.

Jordan Vucenic forced James Hendin to tap out to a standing rear-naked choke

“Everybody always hypes the numbers up and I was being told there were 2,500 people from Corby there,” he said.

“I reckon it was around the 2,000 mark and it was just incredible to see so many familiar faces travelling away from their homes and being ready to watch me win.”