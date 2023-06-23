News you can trust since 1897
Corby star Vucenic to face Picaud as he gets ready to return to Cage Warriors action

Corby MMA star Jordan Vucenic will be back in action next month.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 06:57 BST- 1 min read

‘The Epidemic’ will face Brice Picaud at Cage Warriors 157, which is being held at the indigo at The O2 in London on July 21.

Former featherweight champion Vucenic was last in action at Cage Warriors 150 in March when he defeated Italian prospect Tiziano Ferranti with a second-round submission.

The 27-year-old Corby fighter had previously captured 145lb gold in a five-round thriller with French superstar Morgan Charriere, before defending the title against top contender James Hendin.

Corby's Jordan Vucenic will be in action at Cage Warriors 157 next month. Picture by Dolly ClewCorby's Jordan Vucenic will be in action at Cage Warriors 157 next month. Picture by Dolly Clew
He also holds notable wins over veteran Steve Aimable and current featherweight champion Paul Hughes, with whom he has split a pair of memorable bouts.

Frenchman Picaud will be making his Cage Warriors debut but comes into the bout on the back of a career-best run of form that has seen him net six wins from his last seven contests, including four straight.

