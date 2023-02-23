The MMA star has been out of action since his points defeat to old rival Paul Hughes in their featherweight unification title bout in November.

Vucenic is now ready to return and will face Italian prospect Tiziano ‘The Golden Boy’ Ferranti at the event, which is being staged at London’s indigo at The O2 on Friday, March 17.

The 26-year-old former featherweight champion had been on a brilliant run of form before his loss to Hughes, in which Vucenic gained rave reviews for the heart and toughness he showed in a bloody encounter.

Jordan Vucenic suffered disappointment when he lost to Paul Hughes in November but is ready to make his return in March. Picture by Dolly Clew

He beat Hughes in a title eliminator, Morgan Charriere to capture the belt and James Hendin to defend it.

Now he will be looking to start another run at the title when he faces Ferranti who is undefeated in six professional outings and is building a reputation as one of the most consistent finishers in the division.

The 22-year-old from Rome had a perfect record in seven amateur contests while five of his last six finishes have come by way of KO or TKO including three in the first round and two in the first minute.

With both fighters looking to get into title contention, they will face off in the 145lb contest, which will be the main event of Cage Warriors’ first European card of the year.

“Hughes vs Vucenic 2 was one of the biggest fights in Cage Warriors history,” said Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan.

“Things didn’t go Jordan’s way on the night. But he has a champion’s mindset and wants to get right back in there to test himself against another dangerous opponent.”

“They don’t come much more dangerous than Tiziano Ferranti.

“Just 22 years old and already knocking out opponents for fun, he’s got the tools to pose some serious problems for anyone in the division.”

“This one has ‘fireworks’ written all over it!”