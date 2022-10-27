A huge night awaits Corby's Jordan Vucenic next week. Picture by Dolly Clew

The Cage Warriors featherweight champion will go up against his rival, who is the interim champion, in a top-of-the-bill encounter at the Indigo At The O2 next Friday night (November 4) in what is a long-awaited re-match after Vucenic beat the Irishman via a split decision in December 2020.

For Vucenic, it will be the culmination of weeks of preparation.

And, when asked how his camp had gone, Vucenic said: “It’s been bang on.

“I had the last hard spar last Tuesday and then there were the last, hard sprint sessions and that was it done so I am buzzing.

“It’s the same as every other camp I’ve had. I feel the best I have ever felt. I have ticked off a lot of boxes so I am ready to go.

“Now it’s a case of chilling out and making sure the weight is low. Now it’s just time to focus on the weight and put the cherry on top of what has been a very good camp.”

Vucenic’s preparations have also been brightened by the presence of his young son at some of his sparring sessions.

His fiancee Reagan gave birth to their son Gray soon after Vucenic had beaten James Hendin via a second-round submission in March.

And, despite the lack of sleep at times, the Corby star admits his son’s arrival has given him “that little bit extra”.

He added: “It’s been amazing, there’s been a lot more happiness in the camp now but a lot less sleep!

“Recovery is key and sleeping is key for that. My missus has been great and she’s been trying to make sure I get naps to catch up on the hours.

“But, all in all, it’s been good. I have been taking him to training with me some nights when I spar. It gives me that little bit extra, even if I am feeling tired.”

Vucenic has made no secret that his main desire is to reach the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The call has, so far, evaded him. And, while he is still hoping it will come, the 26-year-old knows he “can’t wait forever”.

“I still have one fight on the contract so if the UFC don’t come after this I still have that fight to fulfill,” he said.

“I don’t see that being an option as I have beaten the top five guys in the division already so it’s only going to be re-matches from here on out.

“I am hoping the UFC come along and snatch me but I can’t wait and sit on them forever.

“If they don’t come, I will defend it and I am sure there will be another massive promotion that will be happy to have me on board.”