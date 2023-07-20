Corby star Vucenic ‘buzzing’ as gets set for more Cage Warriors action

‘The Epidemic’ faces promotional newcomer Brice Picaud at Cage Warriors 157 at the indigo at The O2 in London.

The Corby MMA star was last in action at Cage Warriors 150 in March as he beat Italian prospect Tiziano Ferranti with a second-round rear naked choke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former featherweight champion, who holds a 10-2 professional record, goes up against Picaud (13-8) on what will be the Frenchman’s first bout with the promotion.

Jordan Vucenic is in action at Cage Warriors 157 in London on Friday night. Picture by Dolly Clew

Picaud has won six of his last seven contests, including four straight.

But Vucenic is focusing on his own gameplan for Friday evening and the 27-year-old insists he is “ready to go” having been in constant training since his submission win against Ferranti.

“I am buzzing to be fair,” Vucenic said.

“I have been training for ages for it so I am just ready to go now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came out of the last one without any injuries so I went straight back into training camp. I have kept the ball rolling and I have improved a lot so it’s all good.

“I know my opponent is being labelled as a newcomer to Cage Warriors but he has a lot of experience on other shows.

“He has had a lot of fights in different promotions but I am not going to focus too much on what my opponent is going to do, more so on what I am going to do.

“From now on, I am developing my own gameplan on what I want to do in these fights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shows when Vucenic is on the bill have become famous for his large following from his hometown.

And he expects more of the same this time.

“It’s been a great venue for me,” he added.

“They always look after me and I have a big following when I go there.

“I think it’s become the norm for me now to have big support.