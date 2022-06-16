Corby boxing coach Wilson helping to guide professional Brewin

The Boxing Shed at Little Oakley

Phil Wilson owns and runs The Boxing Shed in Little Oakley with his partner Charlotte and that has been the base for Wittering’s Brewin who is gearing up for his second professional outing on the Tommy Owens Promotions event at the H Suite in Edgbaston on Saturday.

Wilson previously trained Brewin in Corby before both moved on and went their separate ways.

However, with The Boxing Shed up and running, they have linked up again as both head off on their professional journeys.

“The Boxing Shed belongs to me and my partner Charlotte, it was an old cattle shed which we’ve refurbished into the gym of our dreams with lots of hard work,” Wilson said.

“I trained Craig many years ago at a boxing club in Corby before we both moved on from that club going in separate ways.

“We’ve always had a great relationship and both have lots of trust in one another.

“It seemed destined that we’d work together in the pro ranks and we are both excited to see where this road leads us together.

“It’s been perfect for us having full access to our own gym, Craig is over almost every day grafting at the shed as well as working full-time. His work ethic is unreal.

“Craig is my first professional boxer, I’ve only had my pro license for a year and I’ve been out learning the ropes to the pro game from people like Joe Gallagher, Kieran Farrel, Ant Crolla and Jon Pegg.

“I have been an amateur coach for many years, I work with the country’s best boxers as part of the England Boxing Talent Pathway in the amateurs and pursuing coaching in the pro ranks seemed a logical step, whilst still doing things with England and our new amateur club Little Oakley Boxing Club which is based at The Boxing Shed too.”

Brewin has had a 10-month wait for his second professional bout after he claimed a unanimous points win against Dylan Draper last August.

This is Craig’s second pro fight, his first fight was up in Manchester with a different trainer and manager which Craig won convincingly,” Wilson added.