Conway delighted as Australian fast bowler agrees Northants return in 2026

Harry Conway celebrates claiming a wicket for Northants against Lancashire in May... the Australian is returning to Wantage Road for a seven-match stint in 2026

Australian fast bowler Harry Conway will be back at Northants in 2026.

The 33-year-old has agreed a deal to return to the County Ground for a two-month stint next summer, when he will be available for the club's first seven matches of their Rothesay County Championship Division Two campaign.

The 6ft 7in pace ace enjoyed a successful four-match stay at Wantage Road in May, claiming 20 wickets at 20.75, which was good enough to top the club's red ball bowling averages for the season.

Despite only playing those four games, Conway also finished fourth in the County's wicket-taking charts for the season, only trailing behind Calvin Harrison (36), Liam Guthrie (30) and Justin Broad (27), and boasted the best strike-rate of all the Northants bowlers.

“I’m delighted to have re-signed back at Wantage Road for an extended period next season," said Conway.

“I hope I can have a big impact on the changing room and contribute to winning games in the division.”

Head coach Darren Lehmann is pleased to welcome his fellow Aussie Conway back to Northampton.

“Harry is an excellent addition for 2026," said Lehmann. "His form last year was fantastic, and I am excited to work with him for a longer period.

"His ability to take wickets on all surfaces and presence around the team makes him an invaluable player.”

Conway is currently without a State side Down Under, after he was delisted by South Australia at the end of last season, despite helping them to the Sheffield Shield title.

Starting in the coming days, Conway will play Grade cricket and captain the Eastern Suburbs CC, which is based in his home city of Sydney.

Conway hasn't played any senior competitive cricket since turning out for Northants in their Championship clash against Gloucestershire on May 26.