Coach Lehmann's pride as Northants go so close to upsetting the odds at Canterbury

Northants head coach Darren Lehmann (Picture: Peter Short)

Head coach Darren Lehman declared himself 'really proud ' of his Northants players after they got to within just two wickets of claiming what would have been a stunning County Championship Division Two win over Kent at Canterbury.

In a match that saw bat dominate the much-criticised Kookaburra ball for more than three days at The Spitfire Ground, Northants leg-spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Calvin Harrison got to work in the final two sessions to leave the hosts clinging on for a draw at 160 for eight.

Replying to Kent's 566 for eight declared, which was made in 156 overs, Northants used 10 less to post a whopping 722 for six declared, with Saif Zaib hammering an unbeaten 196 and Justin Broad 157 not out.

The pair put on a record unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 298 as the County posted the biggest score made at The Spitfire Ground, bettering the 626 made by Australia in 1921!

There were also centuries for Harrison (122) and Ricardo Vasconcelos (100) as the County secured a first innings lead of 158, but rain in Canterbury meant crucial overs were lost, with 18 wiped out in the morning to frustrate Northants as they batted, and then a further 11 after Kent's second innings had started.

But Lehmann's side still nearly pulled it off in the 61 overs they had available to them, with Chahal bowling brilliantly to take four for 51 from 30 overs, and Harrison taking three for 59 from 23.

But Joe Evison, who made 49 not out from 104 balls, stood firm to frustrate Northants - who will rue the fact the Kent top-scorer was dropped twice - and ensure the spoils were shared.

“We lost a little bit of time and it probably cost us in the end but you can’t control the weather," said Lehmann.

"We knew it was coming at some stage, at least it didn’t go for too long so it gave us a chance, we bowled for 61 overs and put down a couple of tough chances.

“If you hold those it might be a different story obviously, but I’m really proud of the way they played.

"They took it on in the morning to try and get us that 160 lead, which we needed, and then the bowlers went about their work.

"Another hour would have been lovely but it wasn’t meant to be, but if they keep playing like that I’ll be pretty happy with them."

On how the rain delays affected his team's efforts, Lehmann added: "We probably would have batted for an hour and 20 (if there’d been a full day).

"With the spinners that would have given us close to 80 overs the way they were going, and that would have been enough time.

"But having said that, Kent might have played differently so they fought hard at the end.

“We dropped Evison a couple of times, but look that happens in a game of cricket.

"You’ve got to make every chance when you’re trying to defend and bowl a side out. If we’d got to 200 in front it might have been a different story I suppose."

After the pitch resembling a road for three-and-a-half days, six wickets fell in the final session, and Lehmann added: "That track turned enough on the last day and we thought it might.

"It was always going to be a tough chase and that’s what it is on that sort of wicket when it’s turning, so that’s why we batted past them, and the bonus point sometimes comes into it.

"Maybe we could have declared behind and set up a chase, but the way they played on day four it might have been quite tough.

"For us I’m really happy with the way we played, I can’t complain at all.”

With Derbyshire losing to Lancashire, the gap between fifth-placed Northants and the second promotion place is now just 18 points, with five matches of the season remaining.

