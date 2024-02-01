Cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens named as one of the most affordable rugby stadium for fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby on a Budget: Leeds’ Headingley Stadium unveiled as cheapest for fans, costing less than £80 to attend a game

Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the best rugby stadium for fans in the UK, boasting a capacity of 74,500 and a Google review score of 4.7/5

Following in second is fellow Six Nations stadium Murrayfield, with fans only having to travel 0.1 miles from the nearest public transport station

Headingley Stadium in Leeds is the most affordable stadium, costing £79.26 on average to attend a game

With the Six Nations 2024 set to begin on the 2nd of February, rugby fever is once again about to grip the nation. But which rugby stadiums offer the best experience for passionate fans?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Betway have analysed 30 stadiums in the UK ranking them on metrics including Google review scores, capacity, accessibility, and overall affordability to determine the best for fans overall.

Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the best UK rugby stadium for fans, boasting a capacity of 74,500 and a Google review score of 4.7/5

Principality Stadium ranks as the best stadium for rugby fans in the UK. It’s home to the Welsh Rugby Union and boasts a capacity of 74,500, making it the third-largest stadium in the Six Nations Championship.

It has the highest Google review score of all UK stadiums at 4.7/5, and has also racked up over 53,000 posts on Instagram. On top of that, the stadium is easily accessible at just 0.2 miles’ walk from the closest train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place is Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, which is home to the Scottish Rugby Union and will also be participating in the upcoming 2024 Six Nations. Its huge capacity of 67,800 creates a roaring atmosphere that’s hard to beat. It’s also the most convenient stadium for fans travelling via public transport, located just 0.1 miles away from the nearest station, as well as being one of the cheapest with a return trip averaging only £4.

Coventry Building Society Arena rounds off the top three. Its capacity of 32,609 makes for a lively atmosphere, and a trip here is pretty budget friendly, with Coventry boasting one of the cheapest accommodation costs in the country (£60.46) and also the lowest price for a meal at McDonalds (£6.00).

The top 10 best rugby stadiums for fans in the UK:

Rank Stadium name City Google review score Capacity Avg. cost of accommodation Walking distance from the train station (m) Price of 2 one-way trips on public transport Price of McMeal or equivalent No. of food and drink locations in the city No. of Instagram posts 1 Principality Stadium Cardiff 4.7 74,500 £65.17 0.2 £4.40 £6.75 810 53,715 2 Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh 4.6 67,800 £101.29 0.1 £4.00 £7.00 1,200 8,237 3 Coventry Building Society Arena Coventry 4.3 32,609 £60.46 0.1 £4.40 £6.00 623 1,444 4 Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol 4.5 27,000 £73.02 0.8 £4.00 £6.67 1,100 5,170 5 BT Sport Cardiff Arms Park Cardiff 4.5 12,500 £65.17 0.5 £4.40 £6.75 810 13 6 Kingston Park Newcastle 4.5 10,200 £84.01 0.5 £4.60 £6.50 869 13,663 7 Totally Wicked Stadium St Helens 4.5 18,000 n/a 0.7 £4.40 £6.00 325 577 8 Headingley Stadium Leeds 4.6 20,500 £60.46 0.6 £4.00 £8.00 1,400 4,523 9 Brentford Community Stadium London 4.6 17,250 £98.93 0.2 £5.80 £8.00 13,500 2,586 10 The Darlington Arena Darlington 4.4 25,000 £63.60 1.3 £4.00 £7.00 56 5

Headingley Stadium in Leeds is the most affordable stadium, costing £79.26 on average to attend a game

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headingley Stadium in Leeds takes the top spot for value, with an average total cost of £79.26 for attending a game (not including ticket prices). Nearby accommodation costs just £60.46 per night on average, while two one-way trips on public transport and a McMeal at McDonalds both cost just £4.

Coventry Building Society Arena comes in second, with accommodation, public transport and food all adding up to a very reasonable £81.14. This is followed by The Darlington Arena at £82.40, and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium at £85.85.

The top 10 cheapest rugby stadiums for fans in the UK: