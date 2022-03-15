Change of opponent for Corby champion Vucenic

Corby mixed martial arts star Jordan ‘The Epidemic’ Vucenic is now preparing to face a new opponent on Friday night.

The Cage Warriors featherweight champion had been due to make his return from injury in a hotly-anticipated re-match with Irishman Paul Hughes.

However, Hughes has been forced to withdraw due to a neck injury and Vucenic, who has been out of action due to a broken thumb, will now defend his belt against James Hendin at Cage Warriors 134 at the Indigo at the O2 in London.

Hendin had been preparing to take on Tobias Harila following the withdrawal of his original opponent, Steve Aimable.

“You never like to lose fighters at this late stage before an event – especially one of the calibre of Paul Hughes – but the reshuffle that has matched Jordan Vucenic with James Hendin ensures that this Friday’s show still has a mouthwatering main event,” said Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan.

“Hendin has given Cage Warriors fans several demonstrations of his quality over the course of his professional career. Had he beaten Tobias Harila, he would have been firmly in title contention anyway, so this is an alternative scenario that makes a lot of sense.”

Vucenic responded to the change of opponent by writing on Instagram: “Hughes is out, Hendin in, different fighter, same result. Ready for anyone, anywhere, anytime.”