Caretaker boss Jim says big win was all down to Poppies players

​​Caretaker boss Jim Le Masurier heaped praise on the Kettering Town players following their stunning 2-0 win over leaders Mickleover at Latimer Park on Tuesday.

Jim Le Masurier was in caretaker charge of Kettering Town for their 2-0 win over Mickleover on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies moved up to 15th and four points clear of the relegation zone as they saw off the in-form top dogs in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

Second-half goals from Huw Dawson and Ben Toseland sealed the deal for Kettering, who were playing their first league game since the sacking of manager Andy Leese.

The Poppies turned in their best performance of the season, and although Le Masurier was the man in the dugout, he switched attention to the players.

"I always enjoy a win, but I enjoyed it more so for the lads because they deserved it," said La Mesurier.

"They chipped in for each other and the work-rate, desire and organisation was first-class. This is a really good group of players, and if they can continue that then there is no fear here. It was enjoyable."

So what did the caretaker manager do to inspire such a performance?

"I didn't change a lot, it's just about a bit of belief," admitted Le Masurier.

"There is always going to be a slight change because it is a different voice, a different mindset, different ideas, and it is just about getting the group to believe in each other.

"It was really good to see them take on board what we had asked them to do, and they are going to gain confidence from that because it has worked.

"But there will be times where we know it doesn't always work."

The Poppies have advertised for a new first team boss, with the closing date for applications being midday on Sunday (Nov 26), so is Le Masurier tempted to throw his hat in the ring?

Well, he was pretty non-committal on that front.

"I said before that I wouldn't take the job out of respect for Andy," said Le Masurier.

"He brought me in and I didn't want to then jump in his grave, so to speak.

"For me the job at the moment is to make sure we are prepared for the next two or three games, or however long it is.

"Those discussions, if they have to be made, might come, but at the moment I am in the role that has been asked of me to do.

"At a club as big as Kettering it is an honour to do that, but the rest of the management team and the players were class on Tuesday and that made my job easy."

The Poppies are back in action on Saturday when they travel to an Alvechurch side one place above them in the table, but on the same points.