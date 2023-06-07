Panter travelled to Motherwell in Scotland with the England team last weekend to box in the Tri Nations.

His opponent in the semi-final, Drew Limond, unfortunately had to withdraw so Panter was forced to sit out the first day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he did have the opportunity to watch the other semi-final to see who he would face in the final.

Burton Park ABC's Ellis Panter was back on top of the podium in Scotland

It was an action-packed bout which saw the Welsh champion Lloyd Milwyn beat Sonny Kerr by unanimous decision.

Burton Park’s four-time national champion had faced Milwyn twice before, beating him only two weeks ago in Spain.

In their last bout, Panter struggled to control the advancing Milwyn who rushes at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time was different though as Panter timed him perfectly with hard hitting right or left hand power shots.

And, in the end, the Burton Park starlet won 5-0 with the judges to clinch that first British crown.

Head coach Wayne Sharp said: “It was a brilliant performance by Ellis to control the space and dominate with hard punches to make his opponent hesitate.

“My son Aiden was instrumental in his performance in Scotland having worked with Ellis on a few things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam Hale has been a game changer in terms of his strength and conditioning over the last year.

“We will now plan the next few months with Ellis and Lauren Mackie as they they both become seniors in the new year. It’s a big jump but both are looking capable of holding their own.

“With the end of our season now in place, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank both boxers’ sponsors who help them train full-time.

“The progress has been evident this year with Lauren winning 18 out of 21 and Ellis winning 10 out of 10 and no club show bouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad