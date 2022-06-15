Burton Park ABC's Lauren is making waves

Mackie’s international experience is beginning to boom and she is now an England regular.

It started by being selected to represent her country in the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The Montsaye Academy student revelled in the challenge, boxing her way to the final.

There, she met a French boxer who countered and moved out of reach to pick up a unanimous win.

Mackie was the youngest boxer in her first European Championship and to gain a silver was amazing and will stand her in good stead for future internationals.

Mackie was in action for England again in Doncaster last weekend as the best juniors and youths in the country took on Scotland and Wales in the Tri Nations International.

Mackie was up against Scotland’s Sienna Thomson in the semi-finals and boxed with whole-hearted intensity, stopping her opponent just in the second round.

That set up a final against Josie Lewis from Wales and, from the opening bell, Mackie blasted through her opponent giving her a count inside the first 60 seconds then another after a further 30 with very powerful overhand rights.

Less than a minute later, Mackie was crowned British Tri Nations champion and gold medalist after giving yet another count.

Mackie is now totally focused on getting in the England team for this year’s World Youth Championships in Spain in November.

The club’s Gary Siggery, who qualified for the tournament, unfortunately didn’t have an opponent so missed out on his first vest. But he has now secured his place on the main junior squad.

The success stories have been impressive from Burton Park ABC in recent years but head coach Wayne Sharp has now closed the doors of the Burton Latimer gym.

He explained: “It has been an amazing adventure and one I would do again.

“But when you set your goals and go well beyond them, it takes its toll on you.

“With the help of some amazing people, who I can call friends, and team of coaches, we have produced countless champions and changed a lot of lives, giving young kids focus and discipline in their lives.

“I’m going to carry on coaching because it’s more than a hobby to me but running a successful club is a different story.

“I’m enjoying working with and helping Lauren and my nephew Ellis Panter achieve their goals from now on as they aim for Olympic success.

“Lauren has improved so much this season and it doesn't surprise me the success she’s having this year as her dedication is outstanding.

“Rob McCracken, GB boxing team manager, has invited Lauren for her first assessment which is a lengthy process.

“A spot in the worlds team would be a fantastic achievement and boost for her.