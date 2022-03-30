Burton Park ABC boxer Gary Siggery

The 14-year-old boxed Peter Foster from East Gate ABC and the well-schooled southpaw was very game and wanted it as much siggery, trying to set counter punch traps.

The Burton Park boxer timed his attacks well, making sure he avoided the counters and finished with some great back hand combinations.

The make him miss,make him pay style of Siggery set the tone for the whole contest as he received a unanimous points decision.

This is Burton Park’s 18th national title in only 11-and-a-half years and Siggery will now be boxing for England in the Tri Nations against Scotland and Wales.

Another club member. Lauren Mackie, has been chosen to represent England in the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Mackie has recently been out in Germany as part of the preparation process where she boxed the top two German girls and the Polish No.1, beating them all over the three days.

The England team fly out on April 7 as Mackie becomes the third representative of the club to box in a European Championships.

Burton Park ABC head coach Wayne Sharp said: “I am very pleased with the progress of the team recently.

“We are so proud of Gary and Lauren. They train very hard and live the life inside and outside of the gym.