The tournament was held in La Nucia, Spain and was an international event held between 14 other nations.

Burton Park ABC boxers Panter and Mackie, fresh off their National Championship wins, found themselves selected for the European Championship for England, only for the team to be withdrawn for political reasons due to Russia and Belarus being allowed to compete.

Panter was first up in the semi-final bout, an all-British affair against the highly-rated Welsh champion Milwyn Lloyd.

It was gold medal joy for Burton Park ABC boxers Ellis Panter and Lauren Mackie in Spain

The England boxer had beaten Lloyd a few months ago which was evident in the opening round.

Panter led 3-2 going into the second but Lloyd came out firing on all cylinders while Panter struggled to find his range and also suffered a bloody nose which needed to be seen twice by the doctor.

The second was split 4-1 and Panter stayed cool under pressure in the third.

He found his range, countering and moving off before doubling his attacks and picking off his opponent on the inside and out to come through a hard-fought contest on a 4-1 split decision.

In the finals, Mackie was up first against Spanish champion Noelia Salmeron who had claimed a silver medal at the European Championships two weeks previously.

It was Mackie’s work rate that separated the two boxers in the first two rounds, slipping inside the Spaniard’s jab to let attacks go.

By the third, Salmeron was tiring and the last round led to Mackie’s best work as she put the home nation’s fighter on the back foot.

Winning on a 4-1 split decision, the England coaches were overjoyed to see Mackie crowned champion.

Panter was then up against the current Spanish champion Jose Canero - a very tall opponent with a far superior reach.

Panter showed great patience and timing to slip past the advancing opponent.

He picked him off at will, hitting the Spaniard with hard one-two punch combinations and came through with a comfortable unanimous victory as Canero ran out of ideas how to contain the Burton park abc boxer.

Burton Park coach Wayne Sharp said: “To see both Lauren and Ellis stand yet again with gold medals on the podium fills me with immense pride.

“These two boxers sacrifice so much in their young lives. They truly deserve their rewards.”

Panter now goes up to Scotland this weekend to box in the Tri-Nations in Motherwell, taking on the best youths in Wales and Scotland.