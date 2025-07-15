Bronze joy for Harrier Almond as she steps into sprint relay shoes to help Northants to top three finish

Peyton Almond (second from left) was part of the medal-winning Inter-Mixed 4x100m team. Her team-mates were (l-r) Kieran McBeth, Jasmine Jessamy and Issac Lloyd Uzugabu

Kettering Town Harrier Peyton Almond is celebrating after claiming a bronze medal at the English Schools National Championships at the Birmingham Alexander Stadium.

It is the club's ninth national schools medal won in the past 10 years, but Almond's success came about in unlikely circumstances.

A middle distance runner, Almond was a late call-up into the mixed 4x100m relay team and she grasped her chance to help secure a brilliant bronze for Northants Inters (Under-17s).

In her main event, the 1500m, Almond had struggled and failed to qialify from her heat on the Friday with a below-par performance.

Marianna Owen (no.57) with a superb effort in her 1500m heat, just missing out of automatic qualification

Almond was intending to stay on and be a spectator on the Saturday, but she then got the call to compete in the 4x100m mixed relay for the Northants U17 team, that included three recognised sprinters.

Short sprints are not a strength of Almond, but she ran the opening leg for the team that also included Jasmine Jessamy, Issac Lloyd Uzugabu and anchor Kieran McBeth.

They stormed into the final with a second place in their heat, and Northants were the seventh fastest qualifiers.

So there was no expectation for a podium finish, but the quartet delivered a composed performance to secure third place, but their celebrations were initially cut short when the team was disqualified for an infringement.

Clara Booth (no.9) ran a fantastic race in the JG 800m, but sadly missed out on qualification to the final

An appeal from the Northants team manager confirmed a track judge had mistakenly recorded the wrong number via radio communication and the team was thankfully reinstated.

Sadly, the delays meant the team were denied their moment of glory on the podium, but it was still a brilliant team effort, and for Almond a rich reward for stepping forward to compete in an event well outside of her comfort zone.

For the other five Harriers athletes competing in Birmingham there were mixed fortunes, with all failing to progress through to their finals.

In the junior girls' 1,500m Marianna Owen needed a top four finish in sweltering conditions to qualify from her heat and looked to be on course until she was overhauled in the final 250m to eventually finish sixth - three seconds outside the top four.

Harry Smith produced a strong run in the junior boys' 300m but was not able to progress to the final

Owen was the 19th best finisher out 41 athletes competing.

In the junior girls' 800m, Clara Booth, who was competing for Cambridgeshire Schools, knew she had to produce something special, with just thre five heat winners and three fastest losers progressing to the final.

On her nationals debut, Booth gave it a real go and was in contention to win her heat with 100m to go as she sat second, but Booth was unable to produce her final kick and faded in the final 50m to finish sixth.

She ended up the 23rd fastest out of 43 athletes.

Sprinters, Harry Smith and Aaron Ampofo were also competing at the championships for the first time.

Smith competed in the junior boys' 300m and ran a creditable 38.01 seconds, but his sixth place finish in his heat wasn't good enough to reach the final.

Ampofo competed in heat three of the junior boys' 200m and also finished sixth in a personal best of 24.32 seconds, which saw him miss out on a final place.

Finally, in the throws, George Mills performed well in the inter-boys' javelin, throwing 48.14m in his first throw, just short of his season's best to finish in a respectable 15th place.