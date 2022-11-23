Brilliant Lauren makes it through to World Youth Boxing Championships final
Desborough’s Lauren Mackie has made it through to the Female Under 52kg final of the World Youth Boxing Championships in Spain.
The 16-year-old has enjoyed a tremendous run in the competition over the past week and will now have the opportunity to fight for the gold medal tomorrow (Friday).
Having already come through three bouts, Mackie was up against Japan’s Miyu Suzuki in yesterday’s semi-final.
And the Burton Park ABC boxer produced another controlled and dominant performance to secure her spot in the final.
It means she is now guaranteed at least a silver medal.
But the European silver medalist will be hoping to clinch the gold when she goes up against India’s Devika Ghorpede.