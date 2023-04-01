Brilliant Kyren fires in six centuries on his way to Tour Championship final

‘The Warrior’ came close to equalling the record of seven centuries in a single match but, most importantly, he moved into his 13th ranking final as he aims for a sixth title of his professional career.

Wilson will face either Shaun Murphy or Mark Selby, who play in today’s (Saturday) other semi-final, in tomorrow’s showpiece in Hull where a top prize of £150,00 will be up for grabs and victory would give him the biggest title of his career so far and first in a televised tournament in the UK.

Wilson has already enjoyed an impressive season, winning the European Masters in August while earlier this week, he revealed his youngest son Bailey was going through some health problems and admitted it had helped him put the game into perspective.

Kyren Wilson in action during his win over Ding Junhui in the semi-finals of the Tour Championship. Picture courtesy of World Snooker Tour

But with his wife Sophie and sons watching on, the world number seven was in blistering form, knocking in breaks of 130, 103, 115 and 100 to open up a 6-2 lead after the first session.

He then fired in visits of 107 and 118 to make it 8-2 before Ding pulled one back with a century break of 113 of his own.

But he was back in his chair in frame 12 as Wilson made 81 before under-hitting a red to a centre pocket from a tight angle.

The Kettering star had a scoring chance in the 13th but missed the green on 33 and Ding replied with 84 to close to 9-4.

The Chinese ace pulled another back with a break of 66, but when he missed a difficult red early in frame 15 it proved his last shot.

Wilson made 87 and was just three pots from another century when, playing with the rest, he missed the pink to a top corner.

“I’m chuffed by the way I played, especially against a class opponent like Ding,” said Wilson. “The only match I can remember where I played better was a qualifier against Anthony Hamilton where, between us, we had six centuries in a row.

“I wasn’t aware of the record of seven centuries. I wish I had done because at 8-3, if I had put the mini-butt on the cue instead of stretching for the red to the middle, maybe I would have potted it.

“I guess Stephen Hendry will be delighted that I didn’t equal his record. I have played great in both games this week and managed to win comfortably.