Brigstock boxer Monte will be seeking national glory in Solihull
Brigstock’s Monte Macphee is hoping to win his and his boxing club’s first national title this weekend.
The 17-year-old, who is a student on the DISE Midlands Boxing College Programme in Tamworth, recently became the East Midlands champion – the third boxer from Little Oakley Boxing Club to achieve the feat.
Now he is heading to Solihull on Sunday (February 12) for the England Boxing Youth Championships National Finals where he will face the North West’s Leon Hughes in the Super Heavyweight +92kg category.
It’s a huge day for the young boxer and his club, which is based at the Boxing Shed in Little Oakley.
The club’s owner and head coach Phil Wilson said: “This is both Monte and our club’s first ever national final and we are all very excited and proud of Monte and the team of coaches behind our small club’s success so far.
“Monte has had great preparation going into this, sparring the likes of Frazer Clarke, Thomas Pogson and countless others. He’s looking razor sharp, focused and ready to get that belt.
“I’d like to thank the whole team of coaches – Charlotte Gilgannon, Danny Wills and Dean Kenrick – who give their time to support all of our boxers and make things like this possible for our club which is still in its infancy.
“After opening the doors less than a year ago we have three East Midlands champions, one East Midlands Elite belt holder in Casey Stevenson, our Tiana Robinson recently won gold at last year’s England Boxing Womens Winter Box Cup and now we have a national finalist.
“This is all down to the team of volunteers and, of course, the efforts of all the boxers involved.
“We are thrilled for Monte to be competing at such a high level and see this as just the beginning for the big lad.”