Breetzke a doubt for Finals Day but Lehmann says Steelbacks will be 'ready to go'

South Africa and Northants Steelbacks batter Matt Breetzke

Doubts still surround whether or not star overseas batter Matt Breetzke will play for Northants Steelbacks in Vitality Blast Finals Day on Saturday.

The squad travelled to Birmingham this morning (Fri) ahead of a two-hour training session at Edgbaston, and head coach Darren Lehmann admitted that nothing has been confirmed as yet with regards the South African's availability.

Breetzke is not involved with the Proteas squad for their current T20 International series with England, and it was expected that he would play for Northants as they bid for a first major title since 2016.

The player himself said last week that he wanted to play at Edgbaston for the Steelbacks, having signed a new two-year all-format deal with the club last month.

But Lehmann revealed he is still 'waiting on a few things' before confirming the squad ahead of Saturday's semi-final with Hampshire Hawks (start 2.30pm).

And asked if Breetzke will play for the Steelbacks on Finals Day or not, Lehmann said: "There is a lot going on behind the scenes, and it will become a lot clearer in the next day or so.

"We will try and let everyone know as early as we possibly can.

"Some things don't happen the way you would like, and there are things going on behind the scenes, and that's part and parcel of sport.

"We have cover though, we have Robbo (Tim Robinson) here, and (Lloyd) Pope's obviously been allowed to stay by Cricket Australia, which is really pleasing as it will be great experience to play on Finals Day.

"But we will be ready to go, and we will be fine. Whatever side we put out, we'll be happy with. So that's okay."

Northants will go into the game off the back of a rain-affected Rothesay County Championship draw against Glamorgan at the County Ground.

After a heavily rain-affected day on Wednesday, the match petered out into a stalemate on Thursday, with the Welsh county closing on 241 for seven declared in their second innings.

The draw strengthened the visitors' grip on second place in division two as they target promotion.

"It would have been a brilliant game if we hadn’t lost all that time, with both sides, obviously trying to win," said Lehmann.

"I think it would have shaped up to be a pretty good last day but so be it.

"I’m really pleased for the younger guys involved (Northants handed first-class debuts to Nirvan Ramesh and Ben Whitehouse), and more so because Finals Day is coming up.

"Everyone's looking ahead and we're trying to stay in this moment and play Championship cricket as well as we can and get better at that game. And I think we did that these four days."

It was a memorable day for lively seamer Whitehouse, as he claimed his first Championship wicket late on, having Timm van der Gugten caught for 21.

The 23-year-old had struggled in the first innings, conceding 57 runs in nine overs, but he claimed one for 63 from 14 overs in the second, and Lehmann admitted: "Ben was nervous first innings and got a bit wayward, because he's got a bit of pace on him.

"I just like that he's young and he's raw. Glenn Chapple (bowling coach) worked well with him in between times, just trying to get him a bit calmer, that's all. And I thought he was really good in the second innings, so that was a good sign for us."

Quotes courtesy of Jeremy Blackmore