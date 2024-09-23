Red ball skipper Luke Procter has signed a new two-year deal at Northamptonshire

Northants red ball skipper Luke Procter has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract at the County Ground.

The 36-year-old’s current deal had been due to expire at the the end of this season, but he will be part of the furniture at Wantage Road for a further 24 months, until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

Procter first played for Northants as a loan player from Lancashore in September, 2017, before agreeing a three-year deal the following winter.

He was asked to take over the red ball captaincy by then head coach John Sadler ahead of the 2023 season, and has now completed two years in the job.

“I’m delighted to sign a new deal with Northamptonshire," said Procter.

"Since I first arrived at the club in 2017, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I’m pleased to be staying for another two years.

“I’ve been hugely proud to lead the team in the County Championship for the past two seasons and feel like I have developed as both a player and a person since taking on that challenge.”

During his seven years at Wantage Road, Procter has been one of the club’s most consistent performers in first-class cricket.

The left-hander has again been a key man with the bat this season, hitting one century and seven half-centuries on his way to amassing 898 runs at an average of 49.88.

He has also taken 21 Championship wickets with his right-arm seam bowling at 32.28 runs apiece, meaning he is the club’s second top run-scorer in red ball cricket behind the now-departed Emilio Gay, and third highest wicket-taker behind Ben Sanderson and Rob Keogh.

In his career to date, he has now amassed 7,244 first-class runs at 34.66, hitting eight centuries and 42 fifties, and also taken 167 wickets at 35.74 apiece.

After going the first 11 matches of the season without claiming a four-day victory, Northants have this month secured two in a row, seeing off Derbyshire and Leicestershire, and Procter says he is excited by the potential there is in the squad for success in the future.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of lads in the dressing room who are willing to fight hard for each other,” he said ahead of Thursday’s final match of the season against promotion-chasing Yorkshire Headingley.

"The hard work starts now to prepare for 2025 which we all hope will be an exciting season for us.”

Chief executive Ray Payne is delighted that Procter has extended his stay with Northants.

“We’re so pleased that Luke has put pen to paper on a new contract here at Northamptonshire,” said Payne.

“Luke has led the red-ball team superbly over the last two years and is a shining example of professionalism and commitment to the other members of the squad.

“He is a vital part of the Northamptonshire CCC family and we’re looking forward to seeing how the red-ball side will develop under his leadership in 2025.”