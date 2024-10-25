BREAKING: Multiple Ashes and World Cup winner Darren Lehmann named Northants head coach

Darren Lehmann has been appointed as the new head coach of Northants (Photo: Steve Bell/Getty Images)

Northants have appointed multiple Ashes and World Cup winner Darren Lehmann as the club's new head coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian will succeed John Sadler in the top job at the County Ground, taking the reins from February, 2025, at the conclusion of the cricketing summer Down Under.

The 54-year-old has signed a two-year contract.

As a coach, Lehmann has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in both international and domestic cricket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his five-year stint at the helm of the Australia team, he led his country to two Ashes series win over England as well as the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Away from international cricket, Lehmann has also coached sides to win the Indian Premier League (Deccan Chargers, 2009), the Big Bash League (Brisbane Heat, 2013) and the Sheffield Shield (Queensland, 2012).

His most recent coaching job saw him help Brisbane Heat to Big Bash League glory as assistant to Johan Botha earlier this year.

It was announced in September that Lehmann was quitting his role as assistant coach at Queensland and Brisbane Heat to to take up a full-time radio commentary job with ABC Sport for the Australian summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a player, Lehmann also excelled at the highest level, helping Australia to two World Cup Final victories, in 1999 and 2003.

He is also the leading scorer in Sheffield Shield history, racking up 13,635 runs with a highest score of 301 not out.

Lehmann also played 27 Test matches for his country, scoring just shy of 1,800 runs at an average of 44.95. He scored five Test centuries.

Northamptonshire chief executive Ray Payne is excited at the club's capture of Lehmann, and said: “I am delighted we have been able to secure a new head coach with the history, reputation, skills and knowledge that Darren possesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a real marker in the ground and demonstrates once again, the club's desire to achieve to its highest level on the field.

“From our first conversation with Darren it was clear to see his passion and excitement for the opportunity and his coaching philosophy is something that aligns well with the goals of the club.

“With this appointment and David Ripley as head coach of Steelbacks Women, we believe we have strong leadership for both the men’s and women’s Northamptonshire teams and that will be the envy of others and well set for success.

“I wish Darren all the best in the role and know he will have the support of the whole club and all of the supporters as we strive for promotion back to division one of the County Championship and success in both white ball competitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until Lehmann’s arrival in February next year, it is understood Rory Kleinvedlt, Greg Smith and Graeme White will oversee the club’s winter pre-season work.

The players are due to report back to Wantage Road in November.