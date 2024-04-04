Former Leicestershire left-arm seamer Michael Finan has joined Northants on a short-term contract

And the left-arm seamer is in line to make his debut in Friday's opening LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two match of the season.

The County are without the injured Jack White, while new signing George Scrimshaw is nursing a toe injury and head coach John Sadler has brought in Finan to plug what is hoped will be a short-term gap.

Finan, who agreed to have his two-year Foxes contract terminated a year early over the winter, played in the two-day friendly against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge earlier this week.

He claimed four wickets, but conceded 85 runs in his 12 overs.

The 27-year-old has previously played seven first-class matches in his career, taking 21 wickets at 34.31, with a best bowling performance of five for 58.

He hasn’t played a first-class game since May, 2023, but did feature regularly for the Foxes in the T20 Blast last summer.

As well as White and Scrimshaw missing out through injury, opening batter Ricardo Vasconcelos has also been left at home with an unspecified injury issue.

For the season opener, Northants are boosted by the arrival of both of their overseas signings, with both Australian fast bowler Chris Tremain and Indian batter Karun Nair set to start, while George Bartlett, a winter signing from Somerset, will make his County debut in the top order.

Sadler has named a 14-man squad for the trip to Hove.

Northants squad v Sussex: Procter, Bartlett, Broad, Finan, Gay, Keogh, McManus, Miller, Nair, Russell, Sales, Sanderson, Tremain, Zaib.