Matthew Breetzke has been handed a South Africa Test call

Northants batter Matthew Breetzke has received a first South Africa Test match call-up for their two-match series against West Indies next month.

The 25-year-old has already represented his country in six T20 Internationals, but not in Test cricket, so will be keeping his fingers crossed he is handed a red-ball debut.

South Africa's Test head coach Shukri Conrad has named a 16-man squad for the two-match series which see them take on the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago from August 7 and Guyana from August 15.

And the Northants connections don't end with Breetzke, as South Africa will be captained by former County batter Temba Bavuma, and there is also a recall for another ex Northants man, Ryan Rickleton.

Breetzke, who has played in all of the Steelbacks' matches in the Vitality Blast this summer as well as in their most recent County Championship encounter against Sussex, has earned his call up thanks to an excellent domestic four-day season in SA.

Dafabet Warriors player Breetzke scored 322 runs at an average of 46, including a top score of 188, and also captained South Africa A in a four-day match against India in December.

Conrad said: "This tour is extremely important for us as we aim to improve our standing in the ICC World Test Championship. We have therefore selected our strongest possible squad and look forward to strong performances in the Caribbean.

"We have one new face in the squad, Matthew Breetzke, who is selected on the back of an excellent past season."