Blow for Steelbacks as South Africa star Matt Breetzke is ruled out of Finals Day

Matt Breetzke will NOT play for Northants Steebacks in the Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston.

The South African is unable to appear on Saturday for ‘personal and family reasons’.

Head coach Darren Lehmann had been hoping to call on the in-form 25-year-old to bolster his squad ahead of their semi-final with Hampshire Hawks (start 2.30pm), but that will now not be the case.

Breetzke had returned home to South Africa earlier this week having helped the Proteas to a 2-1 One Day International series win over England, with the final match having been played in Southampton on Sunday.

A press release issued by Northants stated ‘the club had hoped to get Breetzke back for Finals Day, but despite both Matt’s and the club’s best efforts, this has not been possible’.

Speaking after the Steelbacks’ training session at Edgbaston on Friday morning, Lehmann said: “We’ve had some bad news about Breetzke. We were hoping to get him back, but he misses out due to personal and family reasons..

"We wish him and his family all the best, everyone’s health and well being is the most important thing.”

Breetzke played 11 North Group matches for the Steelbacks earlier in the campaign, scoring 403 runs including four half-centuries, at an average of 36.63.

The Steelbacks still have two overseas options for Finals Day, with New Zealand batter Tim Robinson and Australian leg-spinner Lloyd Pope in the squad and available for selection.