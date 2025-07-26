‘Bittersweet’ day for battling Keogh as Middlesex hammering leaves Northants second bottom

Northants batter Rob Keogh

Northants have slumped to second bottom in the Rothesay County Championship Division Two after their innings and 107-run hammering at the hands of Middlesex on Friday.

A brave rearguard action from Rob Keogh on his 300th first team appearance was not enough to save a patched-up County side, as they were bowled out for 257 in their second innings, with 25 overs of the final day remaining.

It was a result that had been on the cards from the moment Middlesex posted a huge 625 for eight declared in their first innings.

Keogh batted for more than five hours at Merchant Taylors' School for his 61 not out from 192 balls.

He shared stubborn and lengthy partnerships with Saif Zaib (44 from 77 balls) and Ben Sanderson (12 from 62), but in the end he was left high and dry as Northants suffered their fourth first-class defeat of the summer.

With four matches to play, Darren Lehmann's side are above only Kent in the division two table, and are now 35 points adrift of Glamorgan, who went second and into the promotion frame after beating Kent as Derbyshire were beaten by leaders Leicestershire.

It was a 'bittersweet' day for Keogh, who was making his first competitive appearance since the defeat to Glamorgan way back in the middle of May.

"Over 300 first-class games I've probably not worked harder for 61 runs than that," said the 33-year-old.

"It feels slightly disappointing as it was quite a big game for us in terms of league position. It would have been nice to come here and get away with a draw or a win.

"So it is bittersweet. I've not felt at my best this year really other than for the first couple of games of the season, so it was nice to spend some time in the middle, but it was a shame it was in those circumstances.

"The plan was always to fight and give them nothing. We knew the chances of getting a lead were pretty slim. On another day, if a batter hangs around for a bit longer then you never know.

"When Saif and I were batting it was tough out there. It was doing a little bit and we took a few to the body trying to fight that bounce and not give them a sniff."

Northants are back four-day in action next Tuesday when they host Derbyshire in what is a must-win game.

They will be hoping to have skipper Luke Procter back for that one, after he missed the Middlesex match for personal reasons.

Before that Championship clash though, Northants play a one-day friendly against Buckinghamshire at the County Ground on Sunday (start 11am).

Admission to that one is free for all spectators.