The Kettering school’s under-14 boys hockey team clinched national glory when they competed in the National Under-14 State School Championships in Nottingham.

The competition, organised by England Hockey, is in its inaugural year.

Schools played in pools of five with the top two progressing to the knockout stages.

Bishop Stopford's hockey squad who won the National Under-14 State School Championships

Bishop scored 23 goals and conceded only four on the way to the final.

The final itself was fiercely contested, against a very strong team from Coombe Boys’ School in Surrey.

The teams could not be separated as they drew 1-1 so it came down to penalty flicks with Bishop holding their nerve to win the shoot-out 3-2.

Team coach and PE teacher Martin Young said: “This was a special day for the boys and the school, one which I’m sure will stay with them for a long, long time.

The Bishop team finished as runners-up in the School National Handball Finals

“I’m very proud of the determination and teamwork they all displayed on the day.

“They played some outstanding hockey, which is a testament to all their hard work over the year.”

Fourteen-year-old captain Haydn Young added: “The boys showed passion and perseverance throughout the day and I believe that this led to our success.

“The final was an exhilarating experience and those who stepped up to take a flick kept their cool and came through. It was an experience of a lifetime!”

Bishop’s under-15 boys’ handball squad, meanwhile, were runners-up in the School National Finals at Nottingham University last weekend.

The team showed resilience to come through some closely-fought contests before reaching the final against St Bonaventure’s RC School.

It was another close encounter but Bishop were just edged out 7-5.

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “This has been an exceptional year for under-15 and under-14 sport at our school.

“Teams have already won the U14 Boys’ National State Schools Hockey title and the U14 Rugby County Cup.

“Sunday’s achievement is the icing on the cake.