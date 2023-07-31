Big One Day Cup boost for Northants as they sign Indian batter Prithvi Shaw

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has signed for Northants ahead of the upcoming Metro Bank One Day Cup campaign (Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old right-hander already has nearly 9,000 runs to his name across all formats and will be available to play for the Steelbacks for the duration of the 50-over tournament, which begins with a trip to Cheltenhan to play Gloucestershire on Friday.

Shaw has been heavily linked with a move to Northants for the past month, and it had initially been hoped he would be signed in time to play some Championship cricket.

But the move never materialised in time, and he will instead now concentrate on making his mark in white ball cricket in his first stint in English cricket.

"It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m really thankfully to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here,” said Shaw.

“It’s going to be amazing I think and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Shaw has made five Test match appearances for India, making a century on his debut against West Indies at the age of 18, and has also played in six one day internationals and a single T20i.

In 50-over cricket, Shaw boasts a remarkable average of 52.54.

He has scored 2,627 runs at a strike-rate of 123.27 across his 53 appearances to date, with 19 scores of more than 50, including eight centuries, and a highest score of 227 not out!

“The goal for me wherever I play is about the team," said the Mumbai opener.

"So winning games for Northamptonshire is the first goal for this season and then it’s about scoring as many runs as I can, I just want to give 100 per cent."

Head coach John Sadler is delighted by Shaw's arrival and said: “Prithvi is going to bring high class, he's going to bring expertise, he's going to bring a bit of superstardom I think.

“He's coming over with a point to prove and to enhance his own game.

“He's had some pressure on his shoulders for some time living up to the expectation of his career so far, he's probably fallen off the radar a little.

"But he's very, very hungry to come and get himself back to his very best and get back into the India team.”