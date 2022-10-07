Berg believes 2023 is going to be 'a year to remember' for Northants

The 41-year-old is once again going to be part of the County campaign next summer after he put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension this week.

The seasoned all-rounder has been a fixture at Wantage Road since he joined on loan from Hampshire in 2019, and he is looking forward to continuing his County career next summer.

Northants will go into the campaign as a top flight club, having finished a very creditable sixth place in the LV= Insurance County Championship - the first time the club has avoided relegation after gaining promotion to the top division.

Gareth Berg is looking forward to 'a year to remember' with Northants next summer

And Berg, who will be embarking on his 16th season as a professional cricketer, thinks good times could be round the corner.

“I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge again next year,” said Berg, whose appearance in the final four-day game of the season against Essex last week was his first for the Northants first team for close to four months.

“I’ve had many years in the first division and love that we as a club put in a good fight this year.

"Finishing sixth was a decent effort and I’d like to help make an improvement on that position next year.”

The County will be strengthened by the arrival of England all-rounder David Willey next summer, while other new recruits will also be added, and Berg is happy to be a part of things at the County Ground.

“I’m fit and feel in a great place with my cricket and I know we’re all striving to better our performances for the next campaign," said the South African-born player, who is also the player-coach of the Italian national team.

“Next year will be a year to remember.”